Eye Care Services Market Size to Reach USD 328.72 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Vision Disorders and Expanding Access to Specialized Treatments – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Eye Care Services Market was valued at USD 156.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 328.72 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.81% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. The U.S. market, a global leader in specialized healthcare infrastructure and technology adoption, accounted for USD 47.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to nearly double to USD 97.69 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.48%.

The market growth is fueled by an aging population, the increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders such as glaucoma, cataracts, and diabetic retinopathy, as well as technological innovations in diagnostic and surgical services. With healthcare providers expanding access to preventive and corrective eye care, the sector is becoming integral to public health initiatives worldwide.





Eye Care Services Market Overview

Eye care services encompass a broad spectrum of preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical treatments that address vision disorders and ocular health. Rising awareness campaigns on preventive eye care, along with favorable healthcare reimbursement frameworks in the U.S., have accelerated patient adoption of specialized services.

Advances such as minimally invasive surgeries, AI-enabled diagnostic tools, tele-ophthalmology platforms, and laser-assisted vision correction procedures are transforming patient outcomes. Furthermore, collaborations between hospitals, clinics, and research institutions are strengthening service delivery and expanding accessibility across urban and rural regions.

Eye Care Services Market Segment Analysis

Surgical Interventions Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Eye Care Services Market, By Service Type

In 2024, the surgical interventions segment held the largest market share with 42.80%, owing to the large burden of remediable diseases, including cataracts, retinal disorders, and refractive errors. Developments in laser and minimally invasive surgical procedures result in faster recovery rates, encouraging patients to opt for the same. Aging populations around the globe contribute to the increase in demand for surgical eye care.

Based on the Indication, the Refractive Errors Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Eye Care Services Market

The refractive errors segment dominated the eye care services market with a 40.11% share in 2024, owing to the higher screen times, urban lifestyles, and ageing populations. Myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism are the conditions that require a frequent yet timely diagnosis and correction. The topmost market positioning of this segment is encouraged by the increasing knowledge and diagnostics available in developing countries, an uptake in corrective surgeries, and lens accessibility in these regions.

Eye Care Services Market Regional Trends

Eye Care Services Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The Eye Care Services Market in North America accounted for the largest share of 41.05% in 2024, as a result of a strong healthcare infrastructure, high per capita healthcare spending, and widespread insurance coverage. Demand will be supported by a sizable and aging population that is more prone to vision-related afflictions, along with an expanded consumer base stemming over early adoption of new diagnostic and surgical technologies. Together with a high level of awareness of preventive eye care and the availability of skilled professionals, it ultimately assures that the region retains its supremacy.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increasing elderly population, higher incidence of near-sightedness and other eye disorders, and an overall expanding healthcare network. Rising prevalence of urbanization, increasing awareness about the preventative eye care, and accessibility to superior treatment maintain demand. Additional involvement of the government and investments made in ophthalmology services are also likely to facilitate even faster market expansion in the region.Top of Form

Recent Developments in the Eye Care Services Market

In 2025, U.S.-based providers launched AI-driven diagnostic platforms for early detection of retinal diseases.

Leading hospital chains expanded tele-ophthalmology services, enabling remote consultations and rural outreach.

Advances in laser-assisted cataract surgery and next-generation intraocular lenses (IOLs) are improving patient recovery and visual outcomes.

Strategic partnerships between optical retail chains and ophthalmology clinics are driving consumer access to integrated eye care solutions.

Statistical Insights and Trends

By 2030, more than 2.2 billion people globally are expected to suffer from vision impairment, creating a sustained need for specialized services.

In the U.S., approximately 12 million individuals aged 40+ live with vision impairment, highlighting the urgency of preventive and corrective care.

The global adoption of tele-ophthalmology grew by more than 40% in 2023–2024, reshaping accessibility.

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Report:

Prevalence & Demographic Trends

Helps clients understand the magnitude and demographic profile of vision impairment to focus services on the most affected populations.

Service Utilization Patterns

Helps clients identify which eye care services are most in demand, enabling better resource allocation and service portfolio optimization.

Technology & Treatment Trends

Helps clients monitor adoption of advanced ophthalmic technologies, guiding investment in high-growth and high-return innovations.

Economic & Accessibility Indicators

Helps clients evaluate affordability, insurance penetration, and provider accessibility to refine pricing and distribution strategies.

Preventive & Public Health Initiatives

Helps clients leverage public health programs and awareness campaigns to expand early detection and preventive care coverage.

Eye Care Services Market Report Scope

