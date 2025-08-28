Reka and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Custom AI Models for Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reka, a multimodal AI research and product leader, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Reka’s Master Government Aggregator®, making Reka’s AI solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Reka develops state-of-the-art AI systems capable of understanding, reasoning and acting across language, vision, audio and structured data. Designed with security, control and scalability in mind, Reka’s solutions are deployable on-premises, on-device or in the cloud, empowering Government agencies to drive efficiency, enhance public safety and improve multilingual communication.

“Reka is committed to building multimodal AI that serves the public good, helping agencies become more efficient, responsive and inclusive,” said Dani Yogatama, CEO and Co-Founder of Reka. “By partnering with Carahsoft and their resellers, we’re excited to bring secure, mission-ready multimodal AI solutions to Public Sector organizations nationwide.”

Government agencies can now tap into a set of AI-powered tools built specifically for Public Sector needs

Reka Vision for Public Safety: Enables video search, live event detection and person tracking across surveillance networks, which enhances situational awareness and response times.

Enables video search, live event detection and person tracking across surveillance networks, which enhances situational awareness and response times. Reka Research for Government Operations : An agentic system for uncovering insights from large datasets and internal files. It supports explainable AI, reasoning traceability and multimodal data transformation to accelerate decision-making and streamline operations.

: An agentic system for uncovering insights from large datasets and internal files. It supports explainable AI, reasoning traceability and multimodal data transformation to accelerate decision-making and streamline operations. Reka Speech Translation for Multilingual Communication: Provides on-device, real-time speech-to-text and speech-to-speech translation, bridging language gaps in frontline public services and citizen engagement.



“We are excited to add Reka to our growing portfolio of AI technology partners,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Reka’s secure, multimodal AI systems align well with the unique needs of Public Sector agencies, especially in areas such as public safety, multilingual access and intelligent data use. We look forward to working with our reseller partners to provide these transformative capabilities to Government agencies.”

Reka’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Reka@carahsoft.com; or explore Reka’s solutions here.

About Reka

Reka is a developer of industry-leading, multimodal, AI models that enable individuals and organizations to deploy generative AI applications. Reka was founded by a team of highly experienced scientists and engineers from DeepMind and Meta FAIR. For more information, please visit us at www.reka.ai

Contact

Suzanne Chen

suzanne@reka.ai

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com