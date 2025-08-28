Food Lion Feeds Rallies for College Hunger Relief

Sack to Give Back partners with 34 colleges and universities to nourish students

 | Source: Food Lion Food Lion

SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is once again teaming up with college campuses to address food insecurity among students. The annual Sack to Give Back program, now in its sixth year, is part of an ongoing effort to nourish neighbors in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

This year, 34 colleges and universities are participating in Sack to Give Back at a time when nearly half of college students experience food insecurity, according to a study by the Hope Center for Student Basic Needs at Temple University. Since its launch in 2019, Sack to Give Back has contributed more than 3.8 million meals to college and community pantries.

Food Lion Feeds will donate the equivalent of 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution. The meals will be distributed among campus food pantries or affiliated Feeding America® partner food banks.

The program kicks off in September to align with Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about hunger and inspire action to end food insecurity.

“When college students struggle to afford healthy meals, it can have a significant impact on their academic performance,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Sack to Give Back gets football teams and fans involved in a unique way to help reduce food insecurity on their respective campuses, giving all students an opportunity to succeed. We are proud to continue partner with colleges and universities to make this significant impact.”

Participating colleges and universities for the 2025 Sack to Give Back program are:

College/UniversityFood Bank/Pantry
Appalachian State UniversityMountaineer Food Hub
Bluefield State UniversitySGA Food Pantry
Bowie State UniversityNutrition Lounge
Catawba College Laura's Place Food Pantry
East Carolina UniversityECU Williams-Ross Purple Pantry
Elizabeth City State UniversityVikings Care School Pantry
Elon UniversitySecond Harvest Food Bank of NWNC
Fayetteville State UniversityFSU Food Resource Pantry
Gardner-Webb UniversitySecond Harvest of Metrolina
Georgia Southern UniversityAmerica's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
Hampton UniversityHampton U Pirate Pantry
James Madison UniversityBlue Ridge Area Food Bank
Johnson C Smith UniversityGolden Bulls General Market
Liberty University Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lincoln UniversityLion Pantry
Livingstone CollegeBlue Bear Food Pantry
North Carolina A&T UniversityAggie Source Food Pantry
North Carolina State UniversityNCSU "Feed the Pack" Pantry
Old Dominion UniversitySEVA
Shaw UniversityThe BEAR Essentials Pantry
South Carolina State UniversityBulldog Express Pantry
Tennessee Tech UniversityTennessee Tech Food Pantry
Towson University Maryland Food Bank
University of Maryland Capital Area Food Bank
University of DelawareFood Bank of Delaware
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill UNC Carolina Cupboard Pantry
University of North Carolina at PembrokeThe CARE Resource Center
University of Virginia Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Virginia State UniversityTroy Store Food Pantry
Virginia Tech UniversityFeeding Southwest Virginia
Virginia Union UniversityFeedMore
Wake Forest UniversitySecond Harvest Food Bank of NWNC
William & Mary College Virginia Peninsula
Winston-Salem State UniversityRams Helping Hands Food Pantry
  

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America
Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

CONTACTS:Food Lion Media Relations
 704-245-3317
 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com
  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da484d11-397c-41fe-abc0-1b98abb6ee9c


Picture1

Tags

foodlionfeeds #sacktogiveback #collegefootball

Recommended Reading