RJ Logistics Advances a “Beyond Green” Approach to Sustainability

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s logistics industry, sustainability is often framed around carbon emissions and greener operations. RJ Logistics , a customer-focused third-party logistics (3PL) provider serving North America, is challenging that narrative, advancing a “Beyond Green” approach that recognizes people, ethics, and accountability as essential to building lasting supply chain resilience.

The need for this broader perspective has never been clearer. Across the industry, labor challenges remain a pressing concern. Only 13% of the logistics workforce is under 25 , according to recent research, underscoring the sector’s difficulty in attracting younger talent. Companies that highlight sustainability and values in their job posting are more likely to connect with purpose-driven candidates. RJ Logistics’ focus on fair pay, wellness, and ethical labor practices positions it as an attractive employer in a highly competitive labor market.

At the same time, addressing labor exploitation continues to be one of the most urgent challenges in global supply chains . Analysts warn that voluntary codes of conduct are no longer sufficient and that enforceable accountability measures are needed to ensure fair treatment and compliance on all levels. RJ Logistics has responded with a six-pillar ESG framework, covering governance, human rights, safety, ethics, environment, and supply chain responsibility, integrating it into its operations.

“Our approach to sustainability starts with people,” said Melissa Brown, VP of People Operations at RJ Logistics. “Transparency, accountability, and ethical practices are just as vital as environmental stewardship. These values go beyond initiatives, these deeply ingrained principles are the foundation of who we are, driving trust and a relentless pursuit of excellence for all of our internal and external stakeholders.”

The business case for ESG is equally compelling. Companies that integrate sustainability into their operations report stronger revenue growth, improved risk management, and greater access to financing, according to research from the BDO . Consumers are also driving this shift: 71% say they plan to make more sustainable purchasing decisions, and 64% of Americans report a willingness to pay more for sustainable products. For RJ Logistics, these findings confirm that doing business responsibly is not only the right choice but also a competitive advantage, positioning the company as more than compliant: a reputable ESG business partner of choice for shippers seeking resilient, values-aligned supply chains.

“Sustainability isn’t symbolic for us, it’s action,” Brown added. “By aligning ethics and performance, we are delivering positive solutions to our people, our partners, and the communities we serve.”

This people-centric approach builds on the company’s history as a father-and-son team up to start a family-owned trucking company. Today, RJ logistics has expanded its footprint across multiple locations providing comprehensive transportation services across all of North America (U.S., Mexico and Canada).

For more information about RJ Logistics’ sustainability initiatives and services, please visit https://info.rjlogistics.com/holistic-approach-to-sustainable-logistics .

About RJ Logistics

RJ Logistics simplifies complex transportation and logistics challenges across North America through innovative technology and a customer-centric approach. With deep expertise in the automotive, manufacturing, automation, robotics, and Department of Defense industries, we provide reliable dry van, open-deck, cross-border, and expedited transportation solutions. As a SmartWay Transport Partner committed to sustainability and a champion of supply chain security, RJ Logistics adheres to CTPAT best practices and partners with a network of CTPAT-certified carriers to ensure the integrity of your shipments.

Media Contact:

Makayla Cruz

LeadCoverage

makayla@leadcoverage.com