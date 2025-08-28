U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Size to Exceed USD 11.97 Billion by 2034 Driven by Rising Demand for Personalized and Preventive Healthcare

Ottawa, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. concierge medicine market size accounted for USD 6.55 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 6.99 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 11.01 billion by 2033. Growing demand for personalized, accessible, and preventive healthcare services is driving the growth of the U.S. concierge medicine market.

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Overview

What is Concierge Medicine?

The U.S. concierge medicine market is a system such that patients pay an annual, quarterly, or monthly fee to physicians, who in turn provide them with enhanced levels of highly personalized healthcare service and an increase in access to the physician.

In contrast to the traditional primary care model, the concierge medicine model concentrates fewer patients on a physician so as to have enough time to conduct in-depth consultation and preventive care with the patients, and they get ongoing health monitoring but with fewer penalizing administrative duties and paperwork. The growth in this market is supported by the increased demand for personalized and preventative healthcare.

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Personalized Care: Patients are increasingly seeking healthcare that offers longer consultations, direct access to doctors, and a focus on prevention rather than just treatment.

Hybrid Care Delivery: Concierge practices are blending in-person care with telehealth and virtual check-ins, offering more flexibility and continuity of care.

Expansion into Specialties: The concierge model is rapidly moving beyond primary care into areas like cardiology, psychiatry, dermatology, and internal medicine.

Shift Toward Independent Practice Models: More physicians are opting for standalone concierge practices to gain autonomy, reduce patient loads, and improve work-life balance.

Increased Adoption by Employers: Companies are integrating concierge healthcare into employee wellness benefits to improve access, retention, and overall health outcomes.

Integration of AI and Digital Tools: Clinics are adopting AI-driven solutions for scheduling, patient communication, health monitoring, and personalized care pathways.

Case Study: Transforming Preventive Healthcare with Concierge Medicine in California

Concierge medicine has been reshaping the U.S. healthcare ecosystem by offering patients highly personalized and accessible care. California, one of the fastest-growing hubs for concierge medicine, presents a strong example of how this model is being adopted successfully. With affluent demographics, high patient expectations, and advanced digital healthcare infrastructure, California provides the ideal setting for concierge practices to flourish.

Challenge

Traditional healthcare models in the U.S. have often left patients dissatisfied due to:

Limited consultation times with physicians

Long wait periods for appointments

Administrative burdens on providers

Lack of preventive care focus

These inefficiencies contributed to physician burnout and patient dissatisfaction, particularly in metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and San Francisco, where demand for quality healthcare is exceptionally high.

Solution

A leading California-based concierge medicine practice introduced a hybrid care delivery system that blended in-person consultations with 24/7 telehealth access, AI-driven diagnostics, and remote health monitoring tools. Physicians limited their patient panels, enabling longer and more meaningful consultations while focusing on preventive strategies, wellness plans, and chronic disease management.

Key features of the model included:

Direct physician access: Same-day or next-day appointments and 24/7 communication channels.

Same-day or next-day appointments and 24/7 communication channels. Preventive care focus: Regular health check-ups, lifestyle management, and early detection of diseases.

Regular health check-ups, lifestyle management, and early detection of diseases. Technology integration: AI-enabled scheduling, digital health tracking, and telepsychiatry options.

AI-enabled scheduling, digital health tracking, and telepsychiatry options. Personalized wellness programs: Covering mental, physical, and nutritional health tailored to each patient.

Outcomes

The implementation of concierge medicine in California delivered measurable benefits:

Improved Patient Satisfaction: Over 90% of patients reported higher satisfaction due to personalized attention and reduced waiting times. Better Health Outcomes: Early detection of chronic diseases improved by 35%, driven by regular monitoring and proactive health planning. Physician Retention & Work-Life Balance: Physicians reported reduced burnout and enhanced job satisfaction by managing smaller patient panels. Scalability for Employers: Local corporations integrated concierge healthcare into employee wellness programs, improving employee retention and lowering absenteeism.

Key Insight

This case highlights how concierge medicine not only addresses gaps in traditional healthcare models but also aligns with growing patient demand for personalized and preventive care. California’s success underscores the potential scalability of concierge practices across other U.S. states, provided that physician shortages and accessibility challenges are managed strategically.

Strategic Takeaway

The U.S. concierge medicine market, valued at USD 6.55 billion in 2025, is projected to surpass USD 11.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.88%. Case studies like California demonstrate that integrating advanced digital tools, wellness programs, and employer partnerships will be the key to unlocking sustainable growth and patient trust in this evolving healthcare model.

U.S. Government Initiatives in Concierge Medicine

HSA Eligibility Expansion : Allows patients to use Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to pay for concierge or Direct Primary Care (DPC) membership fees, increasing affordability.



: Allows patients to use Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to pay for concierge or Direct Primary Care (DPC) membership fees, increasing affordability. Supportive Federal Legislation: Bills introduced to officially classify DPC as a medical service, enabling broader insurance compatibility.New provisions passed allowing Medicaid recipients to access DPC services more easily.



Bills introduced to officially classify DPC as a medical service, enabling broader insurance compatibility.New provisions passed allowing Medicaid recipients to access DPC services more easily. Medicare Regulatory Oversights: Concierge medicine practices must comply with Medicare rules and cannot charge patients for services already covered under Medicare.



Concierge medicine practices must comply with Medicare rules and cannot charge patients for services already covered under Medicare. Legal Compliance Requirements : Practices must adhere to anti-kickback laws and self-referral restrictions when offering direct-pay services.



: Practices must adhere to anti-kickback laws and self-referral restrictions when offering direct-pay services. Ongoing Federal Monitoring : Government agencies actively monitor the impact of concierge models on access to care, particularly in underserved areas.

: Government agencies actively monitor the impact of concierge models on access to care, particularly in underserved areas. Encouragement of Public-Private Collaboration: Some initiatives promote partnerships between concierge providers and public health programs to improve preventive care access.



U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Key Opportunity:

Integration of Health and Wellness Programs

The development of health and wellness programs forms a spur for the growth of the U.S. concierge medicine market. Such programs with the goal of fostering physical, mental, and emotional health effectively relate to the individual and preventive care that is part of the concierge medicine practice.

The U.S. government initiative that focuses on the well-being of government employees, specifically, on an approach to mental and behavioral health issues, highlights an understanding that people have a more national orientation on the whole healthcare concept.

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Challenges:

Scalability Concerns & Workforce Shortage

One major factor that negatively affects the U.S. concierge medicine market is the case of physician shortages, which has a direct effect on the scalability and accessibility of the model. The predominant factors that might deter the shift towards concierge medicine among many healthcare providers entail the fear of abandoning the traditional practice, loss of volume and volume, or uncertain finances throughout the change process.

The shortage of healthcare professionals in rural or underserved regions is even greater, as the number of people requiring a healthcare professional is already higher when compared to the available healthcare professionals, which would hinder the growth in the market.

Scope of the U.S. Concierge Medicine Market

Report Attributes Key Statistics Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.88% U.S. Market Size in 2024 USD 6.14 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 6.55 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2034 USD 11.97 Billion Global Market Size in 2024 USD 20.40 Billion Global Market Size in 2025 USD 21.77 Billion Global Market Size by 2034 USD 39.02 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Application and Ownership Top Companies Covered Priority Physicians, Inc, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Partner MD, Concierge Consultants and Cardiology, and Ohers.



Country-level Analysis:

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Trends:

The U.S. market is experiencing such transformation because more physicians are joining the movement due to the need to offer more personal care and eliminate professional burnout. California is one of the most developed and vibrant states of concierge medicine in the U.S. The more affluent citizens, the presence of an innovative healthcare system, and a high level of patient expectations operated as a perfect combination in which concierge practices can flourish.

The California-engineered approach toward the adoption of telemedicine, AI-based diagnostics, and assimilated digital health solutions has helped concierge providers provide 24/7 conditions, non-stop monitoring of health, and all-inclusive preventative procedures to patients and their family members.

Global Concierge Medicine Market Analysis:

How Big is the Global Concierge Medicine Market?

The global concierge medicine market size surpassed USD 20.40 billion in 2024 and is expected to cross USD 39.02 billion by 2034, with at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2025 to 2034. The growing popularity if effective and personalized care services is anticipated to surge the demand for cthe oncierge medicine market during the forecast period

Concierge Medicine Market Key Insights

North America accounted for the highest market share of 43% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By application, the primary care segment held the major market share of 27.3% in 2024.

By ownership, the group segment contributed the highest market share of 64% in 2024.

Global Concierge Medicine Market Companies

PartnerMD

Crossover Health

MDVIP

CONCIERGE CONSULTANTS & CARDIOLOGY

Signature MD

Peninsula Doctor

Winstead PC

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners,

Specialdocs Consultants, LLC.

Priority Physicians, Inc.

Recent Developments

In January 2025 , Tempus AI, a provider of AI-powered precision medicine launches olivia, an innovative personal health concierge app designed to revolutionize patients manage their health information.

, Tempus AI, a provider of AI-powered launches olivia, an innovative personal health concierge app designed to revolutionize patients manage their health information. In April 202 5, MAP Medical launches as innovative medical supply concierge. MAP Medical will act as an on-demand concierge for sourcing, delivering, and managing critical medical supplies to help ease the burden on hospital procurement teams.

5, MAP Medical launches as innovative medical supply concierge. MAP Medical will act as an on-demand concierge for sourcing, delivering, and managing critical medical supplies to help ease the burden on hospital procurement teams. In April 2025 , AXA Hong Kong and Macau announced a comprehensive upgrade to its GBA Medical Concierge Service Network. This enhancement includes an upgraded GBA Cancer Medical Concierge Service Network and the introduction of a brand-new GBA Endoscopy Medical Concierge Service Network.

, AXA Hong Kong and Macau announced a comprehensive upgrade to its GBA Medical Concierge Service Network. This enhancement includes an upgraded GBA Cancer Medical Concierge Service Network and the introduction of a brand-new GBA Endoscopy Medical Concierge Service Network. In October 2024 , Cleveland Clinic announced its plans to expand care in Nevada through the addition of concierge medicine and executive health practices set to begin seeing patients in the third quarter of 2025 and in 2026, respectively.

, Cleveland Clinic announced its plans to expand care in Nevada through the addition of concierge medicine and executive health practices set to begin seeing patients in the third quarter of 2025 and in 2026, respectively. In September 2024, Tempus launched a beta version on their app Olivia. This is an AI enabled personal heath concierge app specially designed for the convenience of patients.



U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Segmentation Analysis:

Application Analysis:

How did the Others Segment Dominate the U.S. Concierge Medicine Market?

The other segment dominated the U.S. concierge medicine market in 2024, owing to the offerings such as, direct access to their physician, limited wait times, and the capacity to make same-day or next-day visit appointments, all of which are especially appealing in the case of urgent or chronically ill specialty care. Moreover, the mentioned specialties are usually associated with constant monitoring, follow-up after the treatment, and prevention plans, which also coincide with the personalized solution of concierge care.

The primary care segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, catalyzed by the increasing patient need to have personalized, accessible, comprehensive healthcare.

Concierge primary care enables physicians to have a smaller target of patients so that they can spend more time with their patients and develop personalized healthcare strategies that suit the individual and his/her long-term wellness objectives. This type of model focuses on the prevention of illnesses, early detection of a disease, and control of chronic diseases that play a significant role in enhancing health outcomes and patient satisfaction scores.

Ownership Analysis:

Which Application Segment Held the Largest Share of the U.S. Concierge Medicine Market?

The group segment held the largest share in the U.S. concierge medicine market in 2024. Group practices comprise a variety of professionals in the health sector, including primary care physicians, specialists, and wellbeing experts, so that patients can access numerous services on one platform easily. The integrated model makes it more convenient, improves care organization, and patient satisfaction. Besides, group ownership structures have the advantage of being able to share resources such as administration support and sharing, marketing, technology infrastructure, amongst others, through the economies of scale.

The independent segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This independence enables very narrowly targeted treatment, schedule, and patient-centered methodology, which translates to trust and loyalty of the patients. Further, telehealth, digital health tools, and practice management technology are reducing operational costs to accommodate solo/small-group owners, rendering the former a more feasible and profitable option. With healthcare consumers focusing more on personal attention and ease, specialized medical service businesses such as independent concierge medicine practices are bound to grow fast throughout the country.

Specialty Analysis:

How Primary Care Segment Dominates the U.S. Concierge Medicine Market?

The primary care segment dominated the U.S. concierge medicine market in 2024. The concierge model of primary care focuses on preventive care, including regular follow-ups, early treatment and management of diseases, as well as wellness plans without the bureaucracy that is the hallmark of traditional practices.

Patients appreciate the length of appointment hours, having access to the healthcare providers, and the opportunity to form meaningful relationships with their care providers for the long run. It is also a pillar of the management of patient health since this specialty offers the starting point for organizing other medical services.

The psychiatry segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing popularity of the subject of depression, anxiety, stress disorders, and burnout has triggered the necessity of seamless and discrete treatment that would be very personal, assisting psychiatry. The combination of the concept of telepsychiatry, online therapy, and monitoring services, and the use of digital tools allows for increased comfort and accessibility, as patients can be treated in the atmosphere and comfort of their own homes.

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Leading Companies

Priority Physicians, Inc

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners

Partner MD

Concierge Consultants and Cardiology

Recent Developments:

In December 2024, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. completed a 4,505-square-foot lease with Inova 360o Concierge Medicine at The Row at Reston Station. The new sites are expected to be opened in the summer of 2025, which will offer a proactive and personalized approach and access to the new high-tech for their patients. (Source: https://www.businesswire.com)



In August 2024, Together Women's Health (TWH) entered a strategic partnership with True. To develop a top-notch chain of women's health services in the United States by Women's. The truth. Model is an online menopause care delivery organization that offers membership-based concierge medicine. (Source: https://www.businesswire.com)



In March 2024, the FDA approved Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Rezdiffra (resmethrin) as a treatment for adults with noncirrhotic, severe, maimed liver fibrosis and significant hepatic dysfunction. It is to be taken along with the diet and exercise. Similar timing, K Health has also raised 50m to scale its AI-powered system of offering primary care, which can support people with access to quality care a shortage of care providers. (Source: https://ir.madrigalpharma.com)



U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Primary Care

Cardiology

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Internal Care

Others

By Ownership

Independent

Group

By Specialty

Primary Care

Psychiatry

Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

