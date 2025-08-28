Avocado Green Mattress Unveils the First and Only Certified Organic Extra Firm Mattress — Paired with Heavy-Duty Foundations

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in organic mattresses and sustainable sleep products, today announced the launch of the Avocado Extra Firm Mattress — the only extra firm mattress certified organic to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

Handcrafted with organic latex, cotton, and wool, and supported by a dual innerspring system of up to 2,112 heavy-duty, double-tempered recycled steel coils, the mattress is designed for heavier individuals, athletes, and back and stomach sleepers who need best-in-class firm support, natural cooling, and lasting durability — all without sacrificing health, safety, or sustainability.

A New Trusted Standard in Extra Firm Support

Unlike conventional “extra firm” mattresses, which rely heavily on synthetic foams, the Avocado Extra Firm Mattress is crafted with more organic materials, more coils, and more support.

Certified Organic: Fully certified organic by GOTS, with GOLS certified organic latex.

Unmatched Safety Standards: MADE SAFE®, OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, GREENGUARD Gold, and EWG VERIFIED® — unmatched among competitors — and applying to the full mattress.

More Coils, More Support: With up to 2,112 coils, the Avocado Extra Firm offers greater stability and targeted support than other heavy-duty mattresses.

Naturally Cool: Breathable organic wool, moisture-wicking cotton, and ventilated latex regulate temperature naturally — without gimmicky chemical gels or finishes.

Longer Trial & Warranty: Backed by a 365-night trial and a 25-year warranty, far surpassing competitors.

The result: a mattress that delivers best-in-class firm support — particularly for back and stomach sleepers who need spinal alignment — with natural cooling and lasting durability. It is safer, healthier, and more sustainable than any competitor.

New Heavy-Duty Organic Foundations

Alongside the new mattress, Avocado is introducing its Heavy Duty Organic Foundations , available in low and standard profiles, as well as a Heavy Duty Foundation with Legs .

Built to Last: Handcrafted in Los Angeles with solid wood and organic textiles.

Extra Strong: Designed to support up to 2,000 pounds with four reinforced cross bars.

Flexible Options: Low-profile and standard heights; the foundation with legs option features up to 12 legs, eliminating the need for a separate bed frame.

Tool-Free Assembly: Designed for convenience without compromising durability.

These foundations are the perfect complement to the Extra Firm Mattress, offering the same uncompromising stability and eco-friendly design.

“Customers have been asking for the firmest, most supportive certified organic mattress available. With more coils, more organic materials, and more certifications than any competitor, we’re proud to deliver the only Extra Firm mattress with GOTS certification, paired with foundation options that match its durability and eco-friendly design. Every body type and every kind of sleeper deserves an organic mattress option — and this launch reinforces our mission to raise the bar for comfort, sustainability, and health in the mattress industry.” — Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer.

Key Features

Avocado Extra Firm Mattress

The first and only GOTS-certified organic Extra Firm Mattress — an organic mattress built for lasting support.

Rated 10 / 10 for lasting firmness and support.

Dual innerspring system of up to 2,112 heavy-duty recycled steel coils.

Organic latex, organic cotton, and organic wool for natural comfort and cooling.

Tufted by hand with wool rosettes for long-term durability.

Best mattress for back and stomach sleepers seeking extra-firm spinal alignment.

25-year warranty and 1-year (365-night) sleep trial.

Heavy Duty Foundations

Handcrafted in solid wood with up to four reinforced cross bars.

Designed to support up to 2,000 lbs with tool-free assembly.

Available in low-profile and standard heights.

The foundation with legs option includes up to 12 legs, eliminating the need for a separate bed frame.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is committed to redefining sleep with certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and handcrafted wood furniture. The brand is radically transparent about its sourcing, adheres to the strictest organic and non-toxic standards, and champions social and environmental responsibility.

Avocado is a Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, The Climate Label Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, meets MADE SAFE® standards, holds the EWG VERIFIED® mark, and has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Avocado is a multiple Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Award winner, a Pinnacle Award winner from 1% for the Planet®, and has been recognized by Fast Company® as a “Brand that Matters.”

Attachments