Biopharma Plastic Market Projected to Reach USD 13.35 billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand in Automotive Lightweighting | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopharma Plastic Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Biopharma Plastic Market Size was valued at USD 6.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.35 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.37% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Global Adoption of Biopharma Plastics Accelerates with Single-Use Technologies, Sustainable Innovations, And Regulatory Focus on Efficiency and Safety.

The global biopharma plastic market is rapidly growing, driven by increased adoption of single-use technologies, high demand for sterile and lightweight packaging, and a rising reliance on plastic-based consumables in biologics manufacturing. The FDA reported in 2023 that over 65% of facilities have transitioned to single-use systems to lower cross-contamination risks and costs. Companies like DuPont and Saint-Gobain are investing in durable, biocompatible polymers and expanding production to meet demand. Supported by the EPA’s focus on recyclability, sustainability, and safe disposal, the industry is advancing toward safer and more efficient uses.





Get Free Sample Report of the Biopharma Plastic Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8291

The U.S. dominates North America’s Biopharma Plastic Market with a size of USD 1.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 4.01 billion by 2032, with a market share of about 82%.

The U.S. biopharma plastic market is rapidly growing, fueled by widespread use of single-use bioprocessing systems, the expansion of biologics and gene therapies, and the FDA’s push for safer plastic materials. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Saint-Gobain Life Sciences are investing in sterile tubing and container systems, driving innovation and increasing domestic production.

Key Biopharma Plastic Companies Profiled in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Stevanato Group

Nemera

AptarGroup

Tekni-Plex Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

SiO2 Medical Products

Ompi s.r.l.

Spectrum Plastics Group

Catalent Inc.

Schott AG

Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Tekni-Plex Healthcare

Freudenberg Medical

Entegris Inc.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type, the Tubing dominated the Biopharma Plastic Market in 2024, with a 28.70% Market Share.

The dominance is due to tubing’s vital role in sterile fluid transfer, flexibility, and seamless use in single-use bioprocessing systems. Companies such as Saint-Gobain and Thermo Fisher have expanded tubing production to support biologics and vaccine manufacturing. Its strong resistance to gamma sterilization, minimal chemical leachable, and compatibility with closed systems make tubing indispensable in filtration, media transport, and drug formulation processes, ensuring it remains central to efficient and contamination-free biopharma operations.

By Application, the Containers dominated the Biopharma Plastic Market in 2024, with a 27.40% Market Share.

The dominance is due to containers being widely used in sterile packaging, safe biologics storage, and compliance with FDA regulations. Innovations from Corning and Nipro have enhanced container performance with higher barrier resistance and compatibility with sensitive biologics. Containers play a crucial role in minimizing contamination, enabling secure logistics, and maintaining product stability. Their extensive adoption across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and clinical laboratories reinforces their essential role in the biopharma value chain and ensures steady demand growth.

Need Any Customization Research on Biopharma Plastic Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8291

By Region, North America dominated the Biopharma Plastic Market in 2024, Holding A 36.80% Market Share.

The dominance is due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory frameworks, and early adoption of single-use biopharma plastics. Industry leaders like Thermo Fisher, Saint-Gobain, and Corning drive innovation and production capacity across the region. U.S. FDA sterilization standards accelerate usage in biologics manufacturing, while thriving biomanufacturing clusters in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey strengthen industry presence. Collectively, these factors highlight North America’s strong foundation, making it a hub for growth, innovation, and leadership in the global biopharma plastic market.

USPs of the Biopharma Plastic Market

IMPACT OF FDA AND EMA GUIDELINES ON PLASTIC STERILIZATION METHODS – Educates clients on standards influencing adoption rates.

Educates clients on standards influencing adoption rates. TRADE FLOW ANALYSIS OF MEDICAL-GRADE POLYMERS ACROSS CONTINENTS – Supports strategic sourcing and procurement decisions.

Supports strategic sourcing and procurement decisions. R&D SPENDING IN PLASTIC-BASED BIOPHARMA CONSUMABLES – Highlights innovation opportunities and future market potential.

Highlights innovation opportunities and future market potential. COST COMPARISON: PLASTIC SYSTEMS VS STAINLESS STEEL BIOREACTORS – Demonstrates financial advantages for decision-making.

Demonstrates financial advantages for decision-making. REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FOR PLASTIC MANUFACTURING PLANTS – Identifies high-growth geographies for expansion.

Identifies high-growth geographies for expansion. ADOPTION OF PLASTICS IN CELL AND GENE THERAPY PRODUCTION – Explains niche market growth opportunities.

Explains niche market growth opportunities. PATENT FILING TRENDS IN BIOPHARMA PLASTIC TECHNOLOGIES – Supports intellectual property strategy development.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, DuPont updated and promoted its Liveo Pharma TPE tubing portfolio (pharma-grade thermoplastic elastomers) for bioprocessing, highlighting low extractables, weldability, and improved performance at low temperatures—features that meet single-use assembly needs in biologics production and cold-chain processes. The move signals growing material innovation tailored to meet the requirements of single-use tubing.

Buy the Full Biopharma Plastic Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8291

Biopharma Plastic Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.07 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.35 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.37% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments By Material Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polycarbonate (PC), and Others)



By Product Type (Bottles & Containers, Tubing, Connectors, Films & Bags, Syringes & Cartridges, and Others)



By Application (Protective Wear, Containers, Bioreactor Bags, Syringes, Depth Filters, Disposable Medical Connectors, and Others)



By End-use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Research & Academic Laboratories, Clinical & Diagnostic Labs, and Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Access Complete Report Details of Biopharma Plastic Market Analysis & Outlook@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/biopharma-plastic-market-8291

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.