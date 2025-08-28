Vitamin D Therapy Market Poised for Explosive Growth, Projected to Hit USD 5.62 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vitamin D Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.64 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.62 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2025 to 2032. This significant growth redirects growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency and its impact on health, increased prevalence of related disorders, and advancements in therapy options. Market increase is driven by growing demand across various age groups and geographic regions. Key trends shaping the vitamin D therapy market include the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and the expanding use of digital health tools to monitor vitamin D levels. The industry is also experiencing a shift toward innovative formulations and delivery systems aimed at improving bioavailability and patient adherence.

Global Vitamin D Therapy Market Key Takeaways

Global vitamin D therapy demand is slated to increase at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2025 and 2032.

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are anticipated to remain a highly sought-after type, accounting for 58.2% of the global vitamin D therapy market share in 2025.

Based on route of administration, oral segment dominates the industry, capturing more than three-fourths of the global market by 2025.

Tablets, with an estimated market share of nearly one-third in 2025, are expected to remain the most preferred dosage form.

North America is set to maintain its dominance, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global vitamin D therapy market revenue share in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to become a highly lucrative pocket for vitamin D therapy companies during the projection period.

Increasing Incidence of Vitamin D Deficiency Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest vitamin D therapy market analysis outlines major factors driving market growth. One such key growth driver is the rising incidence of vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D deficiency is becoming a significant global public health issue, affecting millions of people worldwide. According to the GrassrootsHealth Nutrient Research Institute, about two-thirds of Americans have insufficient vitamin D levels.

This widespread vitamin D insufficiency is increasing demand for supplementation and therapy. It will create a conducive environment for the expansion of vitamin D therapy market during the assessment period.

Vitamin D therapy is widely used to correct deficiency and maintain calcium and phosphate absorption for bone and muscle health. Thus, as cases of vitamin D deficiency rise, so will demand for vitamin D therapy.

Risk of Overdose and Alternative Nutrient Sources Limiting Market Growth

The global vitamin D therapy market outlook looks bright due to rising awareness of vitamin D deficiency and its health risks. However, market growth in some regions could slow down because of the risk of overdose and rising usage of alternative nutrient sources.

Excessive vitamin D intake can lead to hypervitaminosis D, causing side effects such as nausea as well as kidney stones. This may deter consumers from widespread use, dampening vitamin D therapy market demand.

Likewise, many consumers are opting for fortified foods and supplements to address vitamin D deficiency. This might also hamper the vitamin D therapy market growth during the assessment period.

Rising Geriatric Population Creating Growth Prospects

People across the world are living longer, leading to a rise in the geriatric population. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that one in six people globally will be aged 60 years or older by 2030. Consequently, there are growing opportunities for vitamin D therapy manufacturers.

Older people are more prone to conditions like osteoporosis, muscle weakness, and rickets. Thus, rising geriatric population is expected to uplift demand for vitamin D therapies, as they require nutritional and therapeutic intervention.

Emerging Vitamin D Therapy Market Trends

Rising interest in preventive healthcare is a key growth-shaping trend in the vitamin D therapy market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of maintaining adequate vitamin D levels for overall health, thanks to public health campaigns as well as educational initiatives. They are proactively seeking supplements like vitamin D tablets and injections to improve their bone and immune health and prevent disease development.

OTC vitamin D medications are witnessing higher demand due to factors like improved consumer convenience, accessibility, and rising trend of self-care. They allow consumers to use vitamin D supplements without a prescription, supporting market growth.

Advancements in formulations as well as delivery technologies are paving way for the development of improved vitamin D drugs with enhanced bioavailability and patient compliance. These innovations are expected to boost the vitamin D therapy market value in the coming years.

Personalization trend is also fostering growth of the target market. Leading players are introducing tailored vitamin D products and innovative delivery formats like chewable tablets and gummies to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences.

E-commerce platforms and online pharmacies are making vitamin D supplements more accessible to a global audience. Rising sales of vitamin D drugs through these online platforms will provide a big market push during the forecast period.

Growing preference for plant-based supplements is prompting companies to use sources like fungi and yeast. This trend towards vegan-friendly vitamin D products will contribute to market expansion.

Analyst’s View

“The global vitamin D therapy industry is set to experience robust growth, owing to growing incidence of vitamin D deficiency, rising health awareness, advancements in drug delivery technologies, and expanding applications in preventive and therapeutic healthcare,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Vitamin D Therapy Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency (2023–2025) Description: Recent studies in North America, Europe, and Asia show increased rates of vitamin D deficiency due to lifestyle changes, urbanization, and limited sun exposure. Impact: This boosts demand for both prescription and over-the-counter vitamin D supplements, especially in preventive healthcare. Aging Demographics and Bone Health Crisis Description: The global population is aging, with both developed and developing markets experiencing significant growth in the elderly demographic. Impact: This is creating strong demand growth for vitamin D therapy, especially for osteoporosis prevention as well as treatment. Technological and Manufacturing Innovations Description: Advanced delivery system like nanoencapsulation and sustained-release technologies, are being developed to enhance the efficacy of vitamin D supplements. Impact: These innovations are improving therapeutic outcomes and contributing to the premiumization of the vitamin D therapy market, as consumers seek more effective supplementation options.



Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the vitamin D therapy market report:

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Sanofi

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Biotics Research Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

Atrium Innovations

BASF SE

DSM-Firmenich

Theramex

Ortho Molecular Products

Adisseo France S.A.S.



Key Developments

In November 2024, DSM‑Firmenich and Rohto Pharmaceutical introduced Vision R, a multivitamin supplement for older adults in Japan. The new multivitamin solution is designed to help Japanese seniors stay healthy and live longer.

In February 2024, Cadila Pharma launched the world’s first aqueous vitamin D (cholecalciferol) injection for treating vitamin D deficiency. This new injection works faster and is more effective in the body compared to the usual oil-based vitamin D shots.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Prescription Drugs

Route of Administration Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Oral Parenteral (injectables)

Dosage Form Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Tablets Capsules/Gummies Injections Powder Other Liquid Solutions

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Osteoporosis Rickets Muscle Weakness Skin Diseases Autoimmune Disorders Others

Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Children Adults Geriatric

Gender Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Female Male

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Hospitals Specialty Clinics Homecare Settings Rehabilitation centers Others (Academic and Research Institutions)

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa





