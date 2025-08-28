Cellular Immunotherapy Market to Surpass USD 20.45 Billion by 2032 amid Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases

Burlingame, CA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cellular Immunotherapy Market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.64 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 20.45 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2025 to 2032. This strong market growth is fueled by the rising adoption of personalized medicine, rapid advancements in gene editing technologies, and the increasing global incidence of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Additionally, a growing pipeline of innovative therapies and supportive regulatory environments are further enhancing the market’s outlook for the forecast period. Current trends reveal a notable shift toward the development of allogeneic and off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies, which offer reduced manufacturing time and lower costs compared to traditional autologous approaches. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is gaining traction, helping to refine treatment protocols and improve patient selection.

Global Cellular Immunotherapy Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global cellular immunotherapy market size is expected to grow nearly 2.7X during the forecast period, totaling USD 20.45 Bn by 2032, up from USD 7.64 Bn in 2025.

Global cellular immunotherapy demand is poised to rise at a CAGR of 15.1% between 2025 and 2032.

CAR T-cell therapy is anticipated to remain a highly sought-after therapy type, capturing a prominent market share of 45.2% by 2025.

Based on source, autologous segment is forecast to account for nearly three-fifths of the global cellular immunotherapy market share in 2025.

Cancer segment, with an estimated market share of 45.6% in 2025, is expected to dominate the target industry during the projection period.

North America is expected to remain the undisputed market leader, capturing nearly two-fifths of the global cellular immunotherapy industry share by 2025.

Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as a hotbed for cellular immunotherapy companies during the forecast period.

Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new cellular immunotherapy market analysis outlines key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases.

There is a spike in chronic conditions like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases globally. This is expected to fuel demand for cellular immunotherapies during the forthcoming period, as these conditions require advanced treatments.

International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that by 2050, more than 35 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed each year. This rising cancer incidence will likely create a conducive environment for the growth of cellular immunotherapy market.

Cellular immunotherapies, also known as adoptive cell therapies, are igniting a new ray of hope for patients with previously incurable diseases. They mostly use a patient’s own immune cells, such as T cells or natural killer (NK) cells, to fight diseases like cancer.

High Treatment Costs Hampering Cellular Immunotherapy Market Growth

The global cellular immunotherapy market outlook looks bright and exciting, owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for advanced cell-based therapies. However, high cost of cellular immunotherapies remains a significant barrier to broader market growth.

Cellular immunotherapies, such as CAR T-cell therapy and TCR-T cell therapy, are very expensive because they involve complicated steps to extract, process, and deliver the cells. CAR-T therapy Abecma, for instance, costs around $419,500 per dose. This high cost discourages patients from using these treatments, which lowers cellular immunotherapy market demand.

Technological Advancements Unlocking New Opportunities

Breakthroughs in genetic engineering, cellular biology, AI, and high-throughput screening are paving way for the creation of more potent, precise, and scalable immunotherapies. Technologies like CRISPR and synthetic biology are enhancing cell functionality and shortening development timelines. As a result, the future outlook for the cellular immunotherapy market appears highly promising.

Leading companies are creating next-gen cellular immunotherapies, especially allogenic CAR-T cell therapies for complex diseases. For instance, Caribou Biosciences recently started Phase I trials for its CRISPR-edited allogeneic CAR-T candidate, CB-011, aimed at treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Emerging Cellular Immunotherapy Market Trends

Shift towards personalized medicine is a key trend in the cellular immunotherapy market. Cellular immunotherapies fit this trend because they involve changing a patient’s own immune cells to specifically attack cancer and other diseases.

Allogeneic therapies are gaining immense traction in the market due to ease of production, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and off-the-shelf availability. This shift towards off-the-shelf therapies is likely to facilitate expansion of the cellular immunotherapy market.

Positive clinical results of CAR-T cell therapies in treating hematological cancers are contributing to expansion of cellular immunotherapy market. FDA approvals of CAR-T therapies like Yescarta and Kymriah have further validated therapeutic potential of engineered T cells.

Analyst’s View

“The global cellular immunotherapy industry is set for rapid growth, owing to increasing incidence of cancer and chronic diseases, widespread acceptance of cell-based therapies, rising interest in personalized medicine, and advancements in genetic engineering, biomarker discovery, and next-generation cell manufacturing technologies,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Cellular Immunotherapy Market

Event Description and Impact Major Acquisitions in In-Vivo CAR-T Platforms Description: Gilead’s Kite Pharma is set to acquire Interius BioTherapeutics for $350 million, gaining its in-vivo CAR-T delivery platform that enables direct DNA infusion for streamlined treatment. Impact: These actions show that investors trust in-vivo platforms and suggest a move toward treatments that are simpler and less expensive. Regulatory Streamlining: FDA Drops REMS for CAR-T Therapies Description: In June 2025, the U.S. FDA removed the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) requirement for approved CAR-T therapies, including Breyanzi, Abecma, Carvykti, Kymriah, Tecartus, and Yescarta. Impact: This significant regulatory easing could accelerate cellular immunotherapy adoption by reducing administrative and clinical burdens. Manufacturing Breakthroughs Description: Automated cell processing platforms are being created by companies. Impact: These innovations are making cellular immunotherapies more accessible and cost-effective globally.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in cellular immunotherapy market report:

Novartis AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Cellectis S.A.

Bluebird bio Inc.

Johnson and Johnson (Janssen Biotech)

Autolus Therapeutics plc

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Legend Biotech Corporation

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics Inc.

ImmunityBio Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.





Key Developments

In June 2025, Gilead’s CAR-T cell therapy showed promising results in treating deadly brain cancer. These results suggest a possible big step forward in treating aggressive brain tumors called glioblastomas.

In March 2024, the U.S. FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi as the first and only CAR T cell therapy for adults with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma.

In February 2024, the U.S. FDA approved Amtagvi (lifileucel), the first cellular therapy indicated for treating adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

Market Segmentation:

Therapy Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) CAR T-Cell Therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) TCR-T Cell Therapy (T-Cell Receptor T-cell) NK Cell Therapy (Natural Killer cell therapy) Dendritic Cell Therapy Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) Therapy Macrophage-Based Cell Therapy Others (emerging/novel cell types)

Source Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Autologous (patient-derived cells) Allogeneic (donor-derived cells)

Indication Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Cancer Hematologic Malignancies (e.g., leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma) Solid Tumors (e.g., lung, breast, melanoma, ovarian, glioblastoma) Infectious Diseases Viral Infections (e.g., HIV, HBV, HCV, COVID-19) Bacterial Infections (e.g., tuberculosis) Autoimmune Disorders Multiple Sclerosis Rheumatoid Arthritis Type 1 Diabetes Others

Manufacturing Modality Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Ex Vivo Cell Expansion In Vivo Engineering

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Hospitals and Clinics Specialty Endocrinology and Obesity Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Home Healthcare Services Others (Academic and Research Institutes, etc.)

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa







