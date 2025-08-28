Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name Karbon to 2025 Best Small Workplaces List, Ranking No. 54

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Karbon for the 2025 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List . This is Karbon’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 54. Earning a spot means that Karbon is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “We’re proud of the culture we’ve built together and remain committed to making Karbon an even better place to work.”

The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of nearly 32,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees.

“Small and medium businesses can compete with anyone for talent when they build an irresistible culture,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. “These companies make the most of their strategic advantages as smaller organizations, ensuring every employee feels recognized for their contributions and rewarded with their fair share of the benefits of success.”

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

This recognition builds on Karbon’s continued momentum as a people-first workplace. In 2025 Karbon earned Great Place to Work ® Certification —for the second consecutive year—in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines, and following its 2024 certifications in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. Karbon was also named to the UK's Best Workplaces for Development™ 2025 list by Great Place to Work ® and to the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech™ 2024 list by Great Place to Work® UK. These honors reflect Karbon’s commitment to a certified, people-first culture that supports modern accounting firms.

About Karbon

Karbon , a global leader in intelligent practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, AI-powered cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 18.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.4 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, nearly 32,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ Survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune