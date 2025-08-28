Tina Fulco's Debut Celebrates Authenticity and Fun in Childhood Adventures

Charleston, SC, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her heartfelt and hilarious children’s book debut, author Tina Fulco introduces readers to Lenni, a spirited girl who embodies the joy of living authentically. Inspired by her youngest daughter, Fulco crafts a delightful tale that celebrates individuality and the fun of being true to oneself. Lenni, short for Alennia, is a whirlwind of creativity, delighting in dress-up, song-making, and, most importantly, playing in the mud.



Princesses Like Mud Too encourages children to embrace their unique interests, whether they involve glittery gowns or muddy adventures. Lenni shines brightly as she navigates her world, proving that it’s perfectly okay to love both the “girly” things and the thrill of getting dirty. With vibrant illustrations and a playful narrative, this book captures the essence of childhood joy and self-acceptance.



Parents, teachers, and caregivers will find this story a valuable addition to their collections, imparting a powerful message about being oneself. The laughter and warmth woven throughout the pages make it a delightful read-aloud choice for storytime.



Key themes in Princesses Like Mud Too include:

- Embracing individuality and creativity

- The joy of messy play and exploration

- Encouraging self-acceptance and confidence

- The importance of laughter and fun in childhood



Tina Fulco structures the narrative to highlight that being yourself is the best way to shine, no matter how messy things get. Join Lenni on her muddy escapades and discover the magic of authenticity!



Princesses Like Mud Too is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Tina Fulco is a children's book author living in Wyckoff, NJ, with her loving family. As a certified teacher, she discovered her passion for children's books while teaching Kindergarten. Supported by her family, especially her dad, Tina pursued her dream of becoming an author. Her book, Princesses Like Mud Too, was inspired by her youngest daughter, who embraces mess and adventure with bravery. Tina believes in the power of imagination and creativity, hoping her stories inspire young readers. She values dream chasing and heart opening, and her family's encouragement has been essential in making her dream a reality.

Media Contact: fulcotina@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Tina Fulco

