Lady Rocket Foundation and Unstoppable Domains Announce Launch of .MOONCAT to Support Cat Rescue and Onchain Identity

Los Angeles, CA , Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, the largest onchain domain provider, in partnership with the Lady Rocket Foundation, today announced the launch of .MOONCAT. The new Web3 domain extension connects cat lovers around the world with digital identity while funding programs that support cat rescue and shelter initiatives through space initiatives.





Users who purchase 50 .MOONCAT domains within the first 24 hours will receive preferred access to Lady Rocket’s MOONCAT NFT collection, currently residing on the lunar surface. This historic collection, which landed on the Moon on March 2, 2025, will be authenticated and tokenized as Real-World Space Assets by Copernic Space, with a percentage of proceeds supporting philanthropic missions for pets on Earth.

Lady Rocket created The MOONCAT collection in collaboration with leading pet care executive Mark Donavon, who serves as CEO of PawsitiveTouch and is the former Global Head of Digital & AI Strategy at Nestle Purina PetCare. According to Mark Donavon, “As an investor and Passport holder at Copernic Space and advisor to The Lady Rocket Foundation, I’m excited to see this partnership happen — a partnership dedicated to improving the lives of cats in shelters and to finding their forever families — and a partnership bringing cutting-edge technologies to drive awareness of this problem among entirely new audiences.”

Rooted in Cat Rescue and Philanthropy

The Lady Rocket Foundation has a long history of supporting abandoned and sheltered cats, including efforts near Vandenberg Space Force Base. Each year, more than 3.2 million cats enter shelters in the United States, and many never find permanent homes. In the first half of 2025, approximately 1.4 million cats entered U.S. shelters, a slight decrease compared to the same period in 2024, according to Shelter Animals Count. A 10% portion of the proceeds from .MOONCAT domain registrations will be directed toward food, veterinary care, and adoption services for rescue cats through Lady Rocket Foundation programs.

The inspiration began with Lady Rocket’s own rescue cat, Apollo XI, who sparked the original MoonCat NFT collection. That collection traveled to the Moon aboard Copernic Space’s Moon Mission I earlier this year, making cats one of the first animal symbols to be represented on the lunar surface.

A Leap Into Web3 Identity

With .MOONCAT domains, the mission expands into the digital world. Each domain functions as a blockchain-based identity, usable as a crypto wallet name, profile, or website address, while carrying forward the playful and cosmic legacy of the MoonCats.

Lady Rocket said, “Our mission is about more than technology. It is about creating lasting impact for shelter cats here on Earth and telling their story in the most imaginative way possible. From local shelters to space and now to Web3, cats have become a powerful symbol of hope, creativity, and connection.

Owning a .MOONCAT domain is not just about digital identity. It expands the value and joy of being part of a movement that bridges the thriving new Web3 and Space Economy with the well-being of cats who still suffer on our planet. It also honors the silent cats once used in space exploration experiments, giving them long-overdue recognition.”

.MOONCAT domains are now available exclusively through Unstoppable Domains. Early adopters can secure names such as rescue.mooncat, space.mooncat, or meow.mooncat, joining a movement that brings together philanthropy, technology, and cosmic imagination.

Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains, said, “Cats have always been icons of the internet, and now they are making their mark in Web3 and space. With .MOONCAT, we are showing how digital identity can be a force for good, creating real-world impact for shelter cats while giving people a fun and meaningful way to express themselves online. This partnership with the Lady Rocket Foundation proves that technology, philanthropy, and imagination can come together to make a difference.”

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

About the Lady Rocket Foundation

The Lady Rocket Foundation is committed to democratizing access to space by combining technology, culture, and education. Through years of successfully executing Foundation programs in schools and public-private initiatives, the Foundation connects citizens to humanity’s journey beyond Earth, ensuring space benefits are shared broadly across generations and societies.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.