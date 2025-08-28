Nanterre, 28 August 2025

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2025

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





July YTD at the end of July (7 months) % change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Autoroutes +1.0% +2.0% Light vehicles +1.0% +2.2% Heavy vehicles +0.4% +0.5%

In July, light vehicle traffic increased by 1.0% and heavy vehicle traffic by 0.4%, despite one fewer working day than in July 2024.

Since the beginning of the year, traffic has increased (+2.0%), both for light vehicles (+2.2%) and heavy vehicles (+0.5% despite two fewer working days than in 2024).

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +3.6% +5.9% Portugal (ANA) +5.2% +4.9% United Kingdom +0.3% +1.5% France +1.6% +3.8% Serbia +6.1% +5.5% Hungary +5.6% +13% Mexico (OMA) +7.7% +10% United States of America -10% -3.6% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -8.8% -12% Costa Rica +5.4% +2.3% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +1.4% +4.3% Brazil +7.1% +9.4% Japan (Kansai Airports) +6.1% +12% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +12% +18% Cabo Verde +17% +18%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

In line with previous months, passenger traffic remains dynamic at almost all airports in the network.

Overall, it increased by 3.6% in July.





III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +4.4% +6.2% Portugal (ANA) +3.8% +3.7% United Kingdom +2.5% +2.6% France +3.3% +2.7% Serbia +5.5% +4.3% Hungary +3.9% +11% Mexico (OMA) +7.8% +9.9% United States of America +2.8% +25% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -7.3% -14% Costa Rica +14% +3.3% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -0.3% +1.3% Brazil +1.7% +5.5% Japan (Kansai Airports) +8.6% +8.3% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +15% +17% Cabo Verde +22% +22%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

Attachment