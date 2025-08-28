Abell Pest Control Offers Bed Bug Prevention Tips for Dorm Move-In Season

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As students move into dorms, shared housing, and rentals this back-to-school season, Abell Pest Control reminds families and students to be on the lookout for bed bugs, small pests that are easy to miss and difficult to eliminate once established.

“Bed bugs are active year-round and are masters of finding new places to infest through human travel and belongings,” says Aaron Soudant, Director of Service Excellence and Quality Assurance at Abell Pest Control. “The start of the school year brings a lot of movement, travel, shared spaces, and used furniture, all of which increase the risk of spreading infestations.”

Often going unnoticed for weeks, bed bugs can thrive in tight spaces like mattress seams, bed frames, furniture joints, curtain folds, outlets, and along baseboards. They can survive for long periods without feeding, making early detection essential. If left unchecked, even a small number can quickly lead to widespread infestation.

“Just a few bugs or eggs can lead to a full-blown infestation,” Soudant adds. “They can crawl over 100 feet (30 m) in search of a host, and if left untreated, will spread to nearby rooms and units.”

Bed Bug Prevention Tips for Dorms and Student Housing

Inspect before unpacking: Check beds, furniture, and mattress seams for bugs, eggs, or dark spots.

Use mattress covers: Bed bug-proof encasements help prevent and detect infestations.

Avoid used furniture: Don’t bring in second-hand beds or couches unless professionally cleaned.

Declutter: Fewer hiding spots make bugs easier to spot and remove.

Report signs early: Don’t wait! Bed bugs spread quickly in shared housing.

If you suspect bed bugs, don’t wait. A professional inspection is the best way to confirm and control the problem. DIY treatments rarely work once bugs are established.

To learn more about bed bugs, how to spot them, prevent them, and what to do if you find them, visit Abell Pest Control’s freebedbugtraining.com resource page. You’ll find expert advice and prevention tips to help you better understand how to protect your dorm room and your home.

