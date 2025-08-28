UPDATE – Questex’s Fierce Pharma Week Announces Star-Studded Lineup with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, James Van Der Beek, Selma Blair, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and John Duffield to Provide Powerful Stories of Resilience and Healing

Unites the Pharma Marketing, PR & Communications, Commercialization and Medical Affairs Communities September 8-11 in Philadelphia

Register to Attend Fierce Pharma Week Here

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the star-studded lineup of personalities – Actors Jamie-Lynn Sigler, James Van Der Beek and Selma Blair, American lifestyle icon Kelly Killoren Bensimon and health futurist John Duffield – will provide powerful stories of resilience and healing at the inaugural Fierce Pharma Week , the premier gathering for pharmaceutical industry leaders.

Fierce Pharma Week unites the Pharma Marketing, PR & Communications, Commercialization and Medical Affairs communities September 8-11 in Philadelphia, PA, bringing together over 2,200 top executives, innovators and strategic decision-makers to learn, network and engage across disciplines. Register here.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been open about her personal struggles including her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). She will deliver the opening keynote. Sigler was most recently a Series Regular on ABC’s BIG SKY. Sigler is best known for playing the role of ‘Meadow Soprano’ in The Sopranos. She also had a two-season arc on Entourage and was a series regular on NBC’s Guys with Kids. Sigler also shot a starring role in the new Eric Wareheim and Tim Heidecker Adult Swim series, Beef House. On the feature side she starred in Gangster Land, in Justice and just booked the independent feature All The Leaves Have Fallen.

James Van Der Beek will share a deeply human conversation “Purpose, Presence, and Reinvention.” Best known for his breakout roles in Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, Van Der Beek will reflect on the evolution of his identity—from teen icon to father, artist and cancer advocate. Van Der Beek will explore how his experiences with fame, health challenges and personal transformation have shaped his understanding of purpose, vulnerability and resilience. The conversation will also touch on the power of community in healing, the importance of mental health and why listening to your body can be lifesaving. This session will offer inspiration and a reminder that you are never alone on the path to well-being. The conversation will be moderated by Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Healthcare & Life Sciences.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon will participate on the panel “It's Just Not Me It's We: Authenticity and Relatability in Healthcare Storytelling.” Well known for her role on Real Housewives of NYC, The New York Times counts Killoren Bensimon as one of the "most fabulous tastemakers,” but millions know her as a noted author, model, tv personality, influential editor and real estate phenom. At a young age Killoren Bensimon was diagnosed with psoriasis and has struggled in silence with her image due to the condition and is now speaking outwardly about the physical, mental and emotional challenges she has been dealing with through her podcast and upcoming show The Itch Factor.

John Duffield will deliver the keynote “AI as a Lifeline: How I Lived the Future of the Patient Experience.” Duffield is a two times open-heart surgery survivor, speaker, health futurist at Omnicom Health and entrepreneur shaping the future of healthcare through technology and human insight. A trusted advisor to Fortune 500 brands like Novartis, Merck, AstraZeneca, he connects AI, creativity, and immersive experiences to drive meaningful change. During his own high-stakes medical journey, John used AI to decode data, coordinate care, and empower his family...even creating Taylor Swift–inspired songs to explain his condition to his Swiftie daughter. His story proves firsthand that AI is the future of the patient experience.

Selma Blair will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the third annual CINEHEALTH International Film and Video Festival, the world’s largest international film festival dedicated exclusively to health and wellness, produced by Digital Health Networks. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have made significant and sustained contributions to the creation or distribution of audio and video content that educates, empowers, and inspires those navigating health challenges. Blair has made an indelible impact across film, television, fashion and activism and is known for her memorable performances in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing and Hellboy. In 2018, she shared her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, chronicling her journey in the award-winning documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. Her bestselling memoir, Mean Baby, received widespread critical acclaim. Blair has also raised awareness for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that causes chronic pain, further expanding her advocacy for those living with invisible illnesses. Through her openness, resilience, and unwavering advocacy, Blair has normalized conversations around chronic illness and inspired countless individuals to take ownership of their health and embrace their inner strength.



In addition, 15 innovators, trailblazers and titans will deliver industry-defining conversations including:

Wendy Cheung, VP, Pipeline Commercialization Strategy, AbbVie

Andrew Fariello, PharmD, VP, Global Medical Affairs, Head of Medical Excellence in Oncology, AstraZeneca

Michael Reynolds, Head of Omnichannel, US BBU, AstraZeneca

Tania Small, SVP, Head of Medical Affairs, BMS

Jasmine Greenamyer, VP, Global Purpose & Patient Experience, Corporate Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb

Don S. Dizon, MD, Professor of Medicine and Professor of Surgery, Brown University

Dheepa Chari, VP, Head of Global Scientific Communications, GSK

Erin Hufman, SVP, US Medical Affairs, GSK

Khobi Brooklyn, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Hims & Hers

Julie Croner, Psoriatic Arthritis + Patient Engagement Patient Leader, It's Just A Bad Day, Not A Bad Life

MarlaJan Wexler, CEO/President, Luck Fupus, LLC

Adam Roberts, Senior Manager, Integrated Media Strategy, Brand Portfolio, Pfizer

Martin McLaughlin, Head of Launch and Business Excellence, Takeda

Shikha Jain, MD, FACP, Director of Communications Strategies in Medicine, Associate Director of Oncology Communication & Digital Innovation, University of Illinois Cancer Center ; Founder and Chair, Board of Women in Medicine®



; Founder and Chair, Alicia Oconnor, Senior Director, Head of Cell Therapy Field Medical, US World Meds

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Jamie-Lynn, James, Selma, Kelly and John to our program. We look forward to hearing their meaningful narratives of strength and recovery. Additionally, we look forward to hearing from industry thought leaders who will provide our audience with insights and experiences that will inform and spark innovation,” said Stephanie Butler, Senior Conference Production Director, Life Sciences/Healthcare Events. “Fierce Pharma Week is where the life sciences community comes together to innovate, connect and co-create across every corner of the biopharma ecosystem. Our conference program offers more than 200 cutting-edge sessions and workshops.”

To explore the complete agenda, click here.

Register to attend Fierce Pharma Week here.

To register for a media pass, click here.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Angelique Alcover at aalcover@questex.com.

Stay connected via LinkedIn and X.

About Fierce Pharma

Fierce Pharma is the go-to destination for the news and trends shaping the industry. Our focus daily is on news about approved drugs and every aspect of pharma’s operations as well as the people who move pharma forward. Our coverage also feeds longer-form content, podcasts and events. In staying on top of the news, our journalists have developed a loyal audience. Critically, we explain the news—often complicated technology or business maneuvers—and put it in context that brings it home for our readers and listeners in their work lives.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better—hospitality, operational real estate and wellness—and the industries that help people live longer—life sciences and healthcare—along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contacts

Linda Lam

Fierce Pharma Week

llam@questex.com

Meryl Franzman

Fierce Pharma Week

mfranzman@questex.com