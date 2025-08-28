American Rebel Holdings files timely Nasdaq hearing request ahead of Aug. 27 deadline; hearing set Sept. 30; updates stockholders’ equity, corporate actions, and Form 8-K filings.

Nashville, TN, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), a designer and marketer of branded safes, personal security products and American Rebel Light Beer, today announced that it submitted its request for a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) prior to the 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time deadline on August 27, 2025. The hearing has been scheduled for September 30, 2025. A timely hearing request stays any suspension of trading or delisting action pending the Panel’s decision in accordance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.

“The timely hearing request preserves our listing while we continue executing on measures to improve stockholders’ equity and advance our business,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “We remain focused on operational execution and prudent balance sheet actions with the objective of regaining full compliance, and we look forward to presenting our plan to the Panel on September 30, 2025. We intend to submit these transactions to Nasdaq in the next several days, in advance of the scheduled hearing, with the goal of resolving the matter prior to the hearing.”

American Rebel will provide material updates to stockholders as they become available.

Recent Corporate Actions to Strengthen Stockholders’ Equity

Since June 30, 2025, the Company has undertaken several actions intended to strengthen stockholders’ equity, including:

The conversion of approximately $1.76 million of outstanding debt into equity ;

; An equity component of approximately $2.1 million , plus an additional $100,000 equity incentive due at closing ; and

, ; and The issuance of $2.0 million of preferred equity in connection with a secured debt purchase.



These transactions have been disclosed in Current Reports on Form 8-K pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, with Dates of Report of August 21, 2025, August 25, 2025, August 26, 2027 and August 27, 2025, as amended. These actions are expected to improve the Company’s capital structure and stockholders’ equity position, subject to final accounting and audit. The Company continues to evaluate additional strategic and financing alternatives intended to reinforce its capital structure, support long-term growth initiatives, and enhance stockholder value, including with a view toward satisfying the equity standard set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (minimum stockholders’ equity of $2.5 million).

Stockholders’ Equity by Period (from SEC Filings)

Period End SEC Filing Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) September 30, 2024 Form 10-Q $(3,828,740) December 31, 2024 Form 10-K $(7,631,882) March 31, 2025 Form 10-Q $(8,012,673) June 30, 2025 Form 10-Q $(3,127,891)

Trend note: The deficit reported as of June 30, 2025 reflects an improvement of approximately $4.88 million compared with March 31, 2025.

Timeline of Nasdaq Listing Actions

February 7, 2025 – The Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q , which reported total stockholders’ equity (deficit) of $(3,828,740) as of September 30, 2024 .

– The Company filed its , which reported as of . February 19, 2025 – The Company received a Notification Letter from Nasdaq indicating noncompliance with Rule 5550(b)(1) (minimum stockholders’ equity of $2.5 million ).

– The Company received a from Nasdaq indicating noncompliance with (minimum stockholders’ equity of ). By April 7, 2025 – The Company submitted its Compliance Plan (and later amended it).

– The Company its (and later it). June 11, 2025 – Nasdaq accepted the Compliance Plan; extension granted through August 18, 2025 to evidence compliance.

– Nasdaq the Compliance Plan; to evidence compliance. Financial statement context:

Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 reported total stockholders’ equity (deficit) of $(7,631,882) . Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 reported $(8,012,673) . Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 reported $(3,127,891) .



August 27, 2025 (by 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) – The Company submitted its hearing request prior to the deadline , which stays any suspension or delisting action pending the Panel’s decision.

– The Company , which any suspension or delisting action pending the Panel’s decision. September 30, 2025 – Hearing scheduled before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

