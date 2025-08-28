ROHM at electronica India 2025: Driving Industrial and E-Mobility Innovation with Cutting-Edge Power and Analog Devices

Santa Clara, CA and Bengaluru, India, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced from September 17th to 19th, it will particpate in electronica India 2025, South Asia's premier trade fair for electronic components, systems, applications, and solutions, held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). At booth H3-E25, ROHM will highlight its latest SiC and GaN technologies, including reference designs and evaluation platforms that address today’s power and thermal challenges in industrial equipment and automotive drive systems. The exhibit will also feature analog solutions such as power ICs for industrial equipment and automotive LED drivers.

"electronica India 2025 is the ideal platform to showcase real-world applications enabled by ROHM’s advanced power semiconductors. Leveraging our local design expertise and strong cooperation with leading players in the Indian market, we are well-positioned to support India’s transition toward more sustainable and efficient electronics," said Makoto Terada, Managing Director, ROHM Semiconductor India.

Highlights of ROHM at electronica India 2025:

For Industrial Applications

Locally co-developed reference designs under ROHM’s 'Made in India' initiative, supporting faster prototyping and region-specific design optimization – unveiled for the first time.

A complete lineup of GaN reference designs from 45W to 5.5kW, including compact AC adapters, Totem Pole PFC designs, and server power supplies.

ROHM’s 2kV SiC MOSFETs, integrated into SEMITRANS® 20 modules by Semikron Danfoss, powering SMA Solar Technology’s Sunny Central FLEX in utility-scale PV and battery systems.

For Automotive and E-Mobility

TRCDRIVE pack™, a molded SiC module developed for EV traction inverters.

New 2-in-1, 4-in-1 and 6-in-1 molded SiC modules that offer compact and cost-optimized drive solutions.

TO-247 discrete SiC MOSFETs demonstrated through practical 3-phase inverter boards for affordable traction systems.

More Information

For additional highlights from ROHM at electronica India 2025, please visit:

www.rohm.com/electronica-india

ROHM’s Power Eco Family: Reliable Solutions for a Broad Range of Applications

ROHM will also showcase its Power Eco Family, a unified branding concept that brings together key power device lines. At the booth, visitors can explore live demonstrations, real-world adoption examples, and hands-on evaluation boards.

For more information on the Power Eco Family, please visit: https://fscdn.rohm.com/en/products/databook/white_paper/common/power_eco_family_wp-e.pdf

*EcoSiC™, EcoGaN™, EcoIGBT™, EcoMOS™ and TRCDRIVE pack™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of ROHM Co., Ltd.

About ROHM

Founded in 1958, ROHM is a leading global manufacturer of semiconductors and electronic components. Serving a wide range of markets, from automotive and industrial equipment to consumer electronics and communications, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through an extensive worldwide sales and development network.

In India, ROHM is deeply committed to local innovation, actively engaging in design, reference development, and collaborative engineering through its network of skilled teams and strategic partners.

Please visit ROHM’s website for more information: https://www.rohm.com

