DJI Announces Mic 3 Wireless Microphone System; Mic 3 System Now in Stock at B&H Photo

The new DJI Mic 3 wireless microphone system in one- and two-person kits with pro features and modular expansion for creators and filmmakers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJI is expanding its creative ecosystem with the launch of the DJI Mic 3, a new line of wireless microphone/recorder systems designed for content creators, streamers, filmmakers, and interviewers. Available in one-person and two-person configurations, the Mic 3 brings improved flexibility, professional-grade features, and seamless integration with cameras and mobile devices.

DJI Mic 3: Raising the Bar (Again) for Wireless Audio

At the heart of the new release is the DJI Mic 3 system, available in both single- and dual-transmitter versions. Each compact transmitter clips directly to clothing and functions as both a wireless mic and backup recorder, offering up to 1312 feet of reliable transmission. The receiver mounts easily on a DSLR/mirrorless camera, feeding audio through a 3.5mm TRS cable, or connects directly to smartphones and laptops through USB-C. After a quick setup, creators can be recording high-quality, vivid audio in seconds.

The Mic 3 system supports timecode input and output, embedding data directly into recordings for efficient synchronization in postproduction. Each transmitter or pair of transmitters records in 32-bit float and Lossless Audio modes, with dual-file recording that saves both an original and an enhanced version of the track.

Creators can further refine their audio with adaptive gain control, switching between automatic mode to prevent clipping and dynamic mode for consistent levels. Three built-in voice presets—regular, rich, and bright—allow for tonal shaping, while a two-level noise cancellation system reduces ambient distractions in noisy or droning environments.

Control and Connectivity

The receiver features a 1.1” AMOLED touchscreen and dial, making it easy to adjust gain, modes, and battery status at a glance. The DJI Mimo app provides additional fine-tuning and firmware updates.

For channel flexibility, the Mic 3 supports mono, stereo, and an innovative Quadraphonic mode, which—when paired with select Sony cameras and software—outputs four separate audio tracks for advanced mixing. Each receiver supports up to four transmitters at once and can sync to as many as seven additional receivers, opening the door to large-scale group interviews or multi-camera setups.

The DJI Mic 3 operates with dual-band frequency hopping between 2.4 and 5.8 GHz, ensuring strong connections even in crowded environments. Integrated Bluetooth 5.4 enables direct pairing with select DJI devices such as the Osmo 360 and Osmo Action cameras.

Battery life is engineered for all-day use, supported by power-saving features like automatic sleep and pass-through charging during smartphone use. The included charging case (with the two-person kit) extends overall system life to 28 hours while keeping all components stored securely.

Expandable System

For creators who want to customize their setup, DJI is also making the receiver, transmitter, and charging case available separately. This modular approach allows users to expand a one-person kit into a two-person system, add extra transmitters for larger shoots, or scale up for multi-camera productions. In addition, DJI offers a Multi-Colored Windscreen Set for Mic 3, which includes five windscreens in beige, white, brown, pink, and green to better match talent’s clothing while reducing wind noise outdoors.

Availability

With its flexible configurations, advanced recording modes, and modular ecosystem, the DJI Mic 3 is positioned to become a go-to solution for creators seeking professional wireless audio in a portable, easy-to-use package. Whether capturing one-on-one interviews, dynamic group conversations, or cinematic productions, the Mic 3 is designed to meet the demands of today’s content creators.

For more information about the new DJI Mic 3 including additional features, specs, and highlights, be sure to check out our detailed product pages. Or drop us a line below, and we’ll do our best to answer all your comments and questions.

