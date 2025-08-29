Changes in the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp

The supervisory board of AS Ekspress Grupp has decided to appoint Rain Sarapuu as a new management board member and chief financial officer (CFO) starting from October 1, 2025, for a term until September 30, 2028. Rain Sarapuu's diverse and long-term experience in the financial sector will enable him to contribute to the development of Ekspress Grupp.

The current CFO and management board member of AS Ekspress Grupp, Lili Kirikal, will leave her position at her own request on September 30, 2025, taking up a position as Group Finance Director at Bolt Operations OÜ. Lili Kirikal has fulfilled the duties of the group's chief financial officer and management board member since January 30, 2025. The supervisory board of AS Ekspress Grupp thanks Lili Kirikal for her contribution to the company's management.

Starting from October 1, 2025, the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will be as follows: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (Chairman of the Board), Karl Anton and Rain Sarapuu.

The CV of Rain Sarapuu is enclosed to the stock exchange release.

