Personal 3D Printers Market Set to Reach USD 6.84 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Use in Education, Small Businesses and Consumer Applications | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal 3D Printers Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Personal 3D Printers Market size was valued at USD 2.46 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.84 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.63% during 2025-2032.”

Personal 3D Printers Market Fueled by Innovation, Customization, and Consumer Adoption

The personal 3D printers market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand for compact, multifunctional, and user-friendly fabrication tools, primarily used in homes and small businesses. Technological advancements such as AI-assisted design, surface texture improvements, and UV-based layer enhancements are enabling features once thought impossible in personal 3D printing. Users increasingly seek devices capable of handling diverse materials, full-color relief printing, and seamless workflows, attracting first-time entrepreneurs and small-scale producers.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Personal 3D Printers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.46 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.63% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type(Hardware, Software and Services)

• By Material(Plastic, Metal, Resins and Others)

• By Technology(Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Selective Deposition Lamination and Others)

• By End Use (Aerospace, Automotive and Defence, Healthcare, Construction and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the Hardware segment held around 61% of the personal 3D printers market, driven by growing demand for compact, affordable, and easy-to-use desktop printers among hobbyists, educational institutions, and small businesses. Advancements in resolution, multi-material printing, and speed, along with continual product launches and lower costs, reinforced hardware adoption.

the Services segment is set to grow fastest (CAGR 20.20% during 2025–2032), fueled by rising demand for training, maintenance, software integration, and technical support to enhance printer performance and user experience.

By Material

In 2024, the Plastic segment dominated the personal 3D printers market with a 71% share, driven by cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and widely available filaments like PLA and ABS, making it ideal for enthusiasts, educators, and prototyping.

The Metal segment is projected to grow fastest (CAGR 20.20% during 2025–2032) as compact, affordable metal-printing technologies meet rising demand for durable, functional parts in home, commercial, and prosumer applications.

By Technology

In 2024, the Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) segment held about 67% of the personal 3D printers market, valued for its cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and ability to process diverse thermoplastics, widely adopted by enthusiasts, educators, and prosumers for prototyping and functional parts.

The Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) segment is projected to grow fastest (CAGR 19.50% during 2025–2032), driven by high-resolution, complex parts, exceptional mechanical properties, and the increasing affordability of compact SLS systems for advanced users and small-scale manufacturers.

By End-Use

In 2024, the Others segment held around 67% of the personal 3D printers market, driven by the adoption of SLA, DLP, and binder jetting technologies that deliver high accuracy and excellent surface finishes. These printers cater to applications from dental models to jewelry and prototyping, attracting enthusiasts, professionals, and educators seeking quality and affordability.

The Construction segment is expected to grow fastest (CAGR 19.50% during 2025–2032), fueled by DIY home improvement, personalized architectural modeling, and compact 3D printers for small building components, offering faster, cost-effective, and custom-built prototypes.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA: Regional Outlook of Personal 3D Printers Market

In 2024, North America led the personal 3D printers market with a 44% revenue share, driven by high consumer adoption, strong tech infrastructure, disposable income, robust distribution channels, and growing demand for DIY and educational applications in the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest (CAGR 15.40% during 2025–2032), fueled by expanding middle-class populations, rising hobbyist and educational adoption, increasing income, and government support in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Europe shows steady growth through innovation, designer and hobbyist engagement, sustainability focus, and local manufacturing support. LATAM and MEA are gradually expanding due to awareness, education, affordable printers, and government initiatives, offering promising long-term potential.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, HP Inc. partners with Firestorm Labs to make its mobile Multi Jet Fusion 3D printers exclusively available for rapid, on-site production of critical parts and drones worldwide.

Exclusive Sections of the Personal 3D Printers Market Report (The USPs)

Adoption & Integration Statistics – Helps You Evaluate How Personal 3d Printers Are Being Adopted Across Education, Small Businesses, And Hobbyist Sectors, And The Penetration Of Iot-Enabled And Professional-Grade Devices.

Cost & Pricing Insights – Helps You Benchmark Average Unit Costs, Total Cost Of Ownership, And Price Trends Across Key Printer Types (Fdm, Sla, Sls) And Regions.

R&D & Innovation Metrics – Helps You Assess Annual R&D Investments, Conversion Of Research Into Market-Ready Printers, And Breakthrough Innovations Like Ai-Assisted Printing And Plug-And-Play Systems.

Deployment & Reliability Metrics – Helps You Understand Printer Failure Rates, Mtbf, Maintenance Intervals, And Hybrid Material Usage.

Environmental & Sustainability Metrics – Helps You Gauge Energy Savings, Eco-Friendly Filament Usage, Reduction In Toxic Materials, And Lifecycle Environmental Impact.

Cross-Sector Penetration – Helps You Identify Adoption Rates In Key Verticals Like Dental, Jewelry, Education, And Prototyping.

Patent & Intellectual Property Trends – Helps You Track Innovation Via Patents Filed In The Personal 3d Printing Segment Over The Last Five Years.

Regional Benchmarking – Helps You Compare Market Dynamics, Costs, And Adoption Patterns Across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latam, And Mea.

