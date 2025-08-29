Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

29 August 2025 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2025 and 2024 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended 30 June 2025, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) at https://www.sedarplus.ca and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

H1 2025 financial highlights and other financial updates

Cash of $4.8 million at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: $6.8 million).

Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30

June 2025

$’000 Three months ended 30

June 2024

$’000 Six months ended 30

June 2025

$’000 Six months ended 30

June 2024

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue - - - - - - - - Other income Other income 63 - 63 - 63 - 63 - Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (45) (42) (85) (86) General and administrative expenses (512) (550) (1,003) (1,078) Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 96 (78) 172 42 (461) (670) (916) (1,122) Results from operating activities (398) (670) (853) (1,122) Finance income 172 10 271 18 Finance expense (149) (89) (290) (451) Net finance income / (expense) 23 (79) (19) (433) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (375) (749) (872) (1,555) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (374) (747) (871) (1,551) Non-controlling interests (1) (2) (1) (4) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (375) (749) (872) (1,555) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted (0.000 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent)





Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 30 June

2025

$’000 At 31 December

2024

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 55,004 50,291 Right of use assets 12 0 Accounts receivable 435 56 Restricted cash 2,302 2,040 57,753 52,387 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,824 6,823 Accounts receivable 115 3,031 4,939 9,854 Total assets 62,692 62,241 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 406,684 406,684 Contributed surplus 47,446 47,446 Retained deficit (411,026) (410,155) 43,104 43,975 Non-controlling interests 689 690 Total equity 43,793 44,665 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 16,995 16,587 16,995 16,587 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,888 989 Lease liabilities 16 0 1,904 989 Total liabilities 18,899 17,576 Total equity and liabilities 62,692 62,241





Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30 June 2025

$’000 2024

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (872) (1,555) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 0 62 Depreciation 0 2 Amortisation of right of use assets 26 0 Proceeds from sale of fixed asset (63) 0 Net finance expense 19 433 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (171) (42) Change in non-cash working capital: Increase in accounts receivables (87) (48) (Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (41) 12 Net cash used in operating activities (1,189) (1,136) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 14 18 Legacy exploration permit bonds refunded 19 0 R&D tax incentive refunded 2,962 0 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 63 0 Proceeds from sale of ORRI’s 0 4,000 Exploration and evaluation assets (4,093) (3,755) Net cash (used in) / generated from investing activities (1,035) 263



Cash flows from financing activities Principal paid on lease liabilities (25) 0 Interest paid on lease liabilities (7) 0 Net proceeds from private placement 0 4,570 Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities



(32) 4,570 Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,256) 3,697 Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 257 (189) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,823 7,992 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 4,824 11,500

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

