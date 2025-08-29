CPA Expert Darlene Lotz of 415 CPAs Advises on Choosing a Certified Public Accountant in HelloNation

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should individuals or small business owners ask before hiring a CPA? In a recent article published by HelloNation Darlene Lotz of 415 CPAs outlines how the right questions can reveal whether a CPA is well-positioned to meet a client’s specific needs. Credentials alone don’t guarantee a good fit, especially for those navigating multi-stream income, complex deductions, or year-round planning needs.

The article stresses the importance of asking whether a CPA has direct experience with one’s particular income structure or business model. For example, a firm accustomed to working with salaried individuals may not offer the nuanced advice needed by clients with investment income or small business obligations. Understanding a CPA’s typical clientele can help clarify alignment. Additionally, familiarity with Wisconsin-specific tax laws is vital, as regional variations can materially impact tax outcomes.

Lotz also encourages potential clients to assess how a CPA structures their services. Some professionals may focus solely on annual filing, while others offer comprehensive tax planning and strategic consultation throughout the year. Questions about communication style and responsiveness can further help determine whether a CPA is proactive or reactive in their client engagement.

The article, What to Ask Before Hiring a CPA concludes that choosing the right CPA hinges less on accolades and more on how closely their expertise and communication style match the client’s needs. According to Lotz, asking clear, targeted questions is a key step in identifying a qualified and dependable advisor.

