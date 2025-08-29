Nanterre, 29 August 2025

Ludovic Demierre appointed Vice-President, Human Resources, VINCI

Ludovic Demierre has been appointed as the Group’s Vice-Président, Human Resources. He joins VINCI’s Executive Committee. He replaces Jocelyne Vassoille, who has held this position since 2020.

An ENTPE engineering school graduate, Ludovic Demierre (53) has spent most of his career within the VINCI Group. He joined as a design engineer in 1995 and was successively appointed VINCI Construction France's head of Human Resources in Rhône-Alpes, Auvergne, Bourgogne and Franche-Comté in 2002, VINCI Group HR Development and Diversity Director in January 2014, Eurovia HR Director at the end of 2016, and VINCI Construction HR Director in February 2021.

