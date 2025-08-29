DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword(s): AGM/EGM / Personnel

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board (SB), Markus Hofmann, resigns as member of the SB as at 15 Sep 2025 & withdrawal of convocation request purs. to Sec. 122 (1) AktG by AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.

29. Aug 2025 / 10:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Markus Hofmann, resigns from office as member of the Supervisory Board as at 15 September 2025 and withdrawal of the request for convocation pursuant to Section 122 para. 1 AktG by AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.

Langen, 29 August 2025 – Today, Markus Hofmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (the “Company”), informed the Company that he resigns from office as a member of the Supervisory Board as at 15 September 2025. In this context, AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. has fully withdrawn to the Company its request for convocation of a general meeting pursuant to Section 122 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) dated 6 August 2025.

The vacancy on the Supervisory Board shall be filled promptly by court appointment.





Contact:

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

T: +49 6103 372 49 44

E: ir@demire.ag

