Toobit Integrates with Bithumb to Boost User Security through CODE Travel Rule Alliance





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its successful integration with Bithumb, South Korea's second-largest virtual asset trading platform.

This strategic partnership, established through the CODE Travel Rule Alliance, enhances the security and compliance of crypto transfers for traders on both platforms.

This integration means that traders can now move crypto assets between Toobit and Bithumb with greater speed and transparency. All transfers adhere to strict Travel Rule standards, ensuring that transactions are safe and compliant with international regulations.

"Our goal is to make crypto transfers as safe and simple as possible for our community," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This integration eliminates friction in crypto transfers and provides a new layer of protection that our traders can rely on."

Key benefits for traders:

Secure and compliant transfers: All transactions between Toobit and Bithumb now follow FATF-aligned Travel Rule standards. This means that transfers over KRW 1 million meet international regulatory requirements.

Faster asset movement: This integration makes crypto transfers more efficient by reducing the friction in deposits and withdrawals.

Enhanced protection: Transaction details and wallet information are automatically verified between the two platforms, reducing risk and improving the accuracy of every transfer.



CODE (COnnect Digital Exchanges) is a Travel Rule solution provider founded by South Korea’s three largest exchanges, Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit, to ensure compliance with domestic and global anti-money laundering (AML) standards.

The global cryptocurrency market is increasingly prioritizing regulatory compliance. Over 73% of jurisdictions worldwide have passed legislation to implement the FATF Travel Rule, with major industry players aiming for full compliance by the end of the year.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e6d894b-81bd-4ef1-9f1a-4c9a577b95d0