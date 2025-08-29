Artificial Intelligence-Based Ozak AI Raises $2,400,000 in Ongoing Presale





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI, an emerging artificial intelligence-powered cryptocurrency project, has announced the achievement of a major funding milestone in its ongoing token presale. Now in its 5th presale stage, the project has successfully raised more than $2.4 million while selling over 815 million $OZ tokens at a presale price of $0.01 per token.

This achievement underscores growing market confidence in Ozak AI’s vision of integrating advanced artificial intelligence into blockchain technology. The strong early demand reflects a combination of factors, including the project’s low entry point, its commitment to practical AI applications, and a steadily expanding community of engaged investors and developers.

Driving Innovation with Artificial Intelligence

At the core of Ozak AI’s strategy is its integration of artificial intelligence tools into its blockchain environment. Unlike traditional cryptocurrency projects that may focus exclusively on transaction processing or smart contracts, Ozak AI is designed to provide users with predictive analytics, automated trading features, and real-time market insights.

These capabilities aim to support investors in making more informed financial decisions. By applying AI-driven predictive models to cryptocurrency market data, Ozak AI intends to offer a platform that extends beyond speculative use cases. The addition of automation and data-driven insights positions the project within the rapidly growing intersection of AI and digital assets.

Significance of the Presale Milestone

The completion of more than $2.4 million in presale funding is significant for several reasons. First, it provides the resources necessary to accelerate platform development and expand community initiatives. Second, it demonstrates that there is sustained demand for cryptocurrency projects that present new use cases and practical applications.

The presale has also showcased the ability of Ozak AI to attract a diverse audience, from retail investors seeking early-stage opportunities to professional participants interested in long-term adoption of AI-driven tools. The sale of over 815 million $OZ tokens illustrates the scale of engagement and signals confidence in the project’s future roadmap.

Supportive Market Environment

The current cryptocurrency landscape in 2025 has been marked by renewed optimism and bullish momentum. While established digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to play central roles in the market, there has been increasing interest in next-generation tokens that combine blockchain with other emerging technologies.

Ozak AI enters this environment with a defined vision and a timely offering. The presale’s affordable price point of $0.01 per token provides accessibility to a broad range of participants, and the project’s integration of artificial intelligence aligns with wider trends toward advanced analytics, automation, and technology-driven efficiency in the financial sector.

Building a Strong Community

Community support has long been a key driver of success for blockchain initiatives, and Ozak AI is already demonstrating momentum in this area. Engagement during the presale has reflected both enthusiasm from investors and active interest from developers and early adopters who recognize the potential of AI-enabled blockchain solutions.





This early base of support is expected to play a vital role as the project pursues future partnerships, exchange listings, and ecosystem growth. Presale participation often serves as a leading indicator of adoption, and Ozak AI’s ability to raise more than $2.4 million at this stage provides a strong foundation for continued expansion.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Ozak AI plans to continue advancing its AI-powered platform while strengthening its community and market presence. The funds raised during the presale will be allocated toward platform development, scaling of predictive models, ecosystem integration, and global outreach initiatives.

As adoption of artificial intelligence within financial systems accelerates, projects like Ozak AI are positioned to benefit from increasing demand for data-driven insights and automation tools. With its early presale performance, clear technological focus, and expanding base of supporters, Ozak AI aims to play a meaningful role in shaping the next wave of cryptocurrency innovation.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform focused on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI delivers real-time, accurate, and actionable insights designed to help cryptocurrency participants and organizations make informed investment choices.

