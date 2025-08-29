SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Tewox (the Company) together with its subsidiaries (the Group) publishes its unaudited interim consolidated and separate financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, as well as the interim management report of the Company and the Group.
Financial results
Key financial indicators for the first half of 2025:
- Company:
- Total assets – EUR 81.799 thousand
- Equity – EUR 46.370 thousand
- Liabilities – EUR 35.767 thousand.
- Investment assets at fair value – EUR 81.799 thousand (increase of EUR 12.892 thousand or 18.71 % compared to 31 December 2024)
- Total comprehensive income – EUR 4.197 thousand
- Company’s LTV ratio – 42,61%.
- Group:
- Total assets – EUR 179.567 thousand
- Equity – EUR 53.161 thousand
- Liabilities – EUR 126.406 thousand
- Investment property at fair value – EUR 171.053 thousand (increase of EUR 12.676 thousand or 8.00 % compared to 31 December 2024)
- Operating income – EUR 7.043 thousand
- Total comprehensive income – EUR 3.482 thousand
- Related entities’ LTV ratio - 47,42%.
Key events in the first half of 2025:
- In 2025, the Company, through its subsidiaries, acquired investment properties with a total acquisition value of approximately EUR 7.69 million:
- A commercial building at Klaipėdos g. 109, Panevėžys, Lithuania;
- A land plot at Šv. Kristoforo g. 5, Dituvos k., Lithuania.
- On 19 January 2025, the third tranche of the public bond issuance was completed, during which the Company issued bonds with a total nominal value of EUR 11.226 million.
- At the end of January 2025, the Company executed an early redemption of bonds in accordance with applicable early redemption terms, redeeming non-public bonds with a total nominal amount of EUR 7.474 million.
- The Group obtained building permits for retail projects in Vilnius and Klaipėda and signed general contracting agreements for developments in Vilnius and Klaipėda district. Construction of a retail park of nearly 5,000 sq. m began in Utena.
Key events after the reporting period:
- On 5 August 2025, the Company signed a loan agreement with an unrelated party, under which the Company received a loan of EUR 2 million.
- On 19 August 2025, the Group signed a credit agreement with a financial institution to receive a EUR 6.2 million loan for the development of the Utena project.
- The Group commenced construction works on three retail centers in Klaipėda district, Vilnius, and Klaipėda city. All projects are planned to be completed in 2026.
