SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Tewox (the Company) together with its subsidiaries (the Group) publishes its unaudited interim consolidated and separate financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, as well as the interim management report of the Company and the Group.

Financial results

Key financial indicators for the first half of 2025:

  • Company:
    • Total assets – EUR 81.799 thousand
    • Equity – EUR 46.370 thousand
    • Liabilities – EUR 35.767 thousand.
    • Investment assets at fair value – EUR 81.799 thousand (increase of EUR 12.892 thousand or 18.71 % compared to 31 December 2024)
    • Total comprehensive income – EUR 4.197 thousand
    • Company’s LTV ratio – 42,61%.
  • Group:
    • Total assets – EUR 179.567 thousand
    • Equity – EUR 53.161 thousand
    • Liabilities – EUR 126.406 thousand
    • Investment property at fair value – EUR 171.053 thousand (increase of EUR 12.676 thousand or 8.00 % compared to 31 December 2024)
    • Operating income – EUR 7.043 thousand
    • Total comprehensive income – EUR 3.482 thousand
    • Related entities’ LTV ratio - 47,42%.

Key events in the first half of 2025:

  • In 2025, the Company, through its subsidiaries, acquired investment properties with a total acquisition value of approximately EUR 7.69 million:
    • A commercial building at Klaipėdos g. 109, Panevėžys, Lithuania;
    • A land plot at Šv. Kristoforo g. 5, Dituvos k., Lithuania.
  • On 19 January 2025, the third tranche of the public bond issuance was completed, during which the Company issued bonds with a total nominal value of EUR 11.226 million.
  • At the end of January 2025, the Company executed an early redemption of bonds in accordance with applicable early redemption terms, redeeming non-public bonds with a total nominal amount of EUR 7.474 million.
  • The Group obtained building permits for retail projects in Vilnius and Klaipėda and signed general contracting agreements for developments in Vilnius and Klaipėda district. Construction of a retail park of nearly 5,000 sq. m began in Utena.

Key events after the reporting period:

  • On 5 August 2025, the Company signed a loan agreement with an unrelated party, under which the Company received a loan of EUR 2 million.
  • On 19 August 2025, the Group signed a credit agreement with a financial institution to receive a EUR 6.2 million loan for the development of the Utena project.
  • The Group commenced construction works on three retail centers in Klaipėda district, Vilnius, and Klaipėda city. All projects are planned to be completed in 2026.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/

