SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Tewox (the Company) together with its subsidiaries (the Group) publishes its unaudited interim consolidated and separate financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, as well as the interim management report of the Company and the Group.

Financial results

Key financial indicators for the first half of 2025:

Company: Total assets – EUR 81.799 thousand Equity – EUR 46.370 thousand Liabilities – EUR 35.767 thousand. Investment assets at fair value – EUR 81.799 thousand (increase of EUR 12.892 thousand or 18.71 % compared to 31 December 2024) Total comprehensive income – EUR 4.197 thousand Company’s LTV ratio – 42,61% .

Group: Total assets – EUR 179.567 thousand Equity – EUR 53.161 thousand Liabilities – EUR 126.406 thousand Investment property at fair value – EUR 171.053 thousand (increase of EUR 12.676 thousand or 8.00 % compared to 31 December 2024) Operating income – EUR 7.043 thousand Total comprehensive income – EUR 3.482 thousand Related entities’ LTV ratio - 47,42% .







Key events in the first half of 2025:

In 2025, the Company, through its subsidiaries, acquired investment properties with a total acquisition value of approximately EUR 7.69 million: A commercial building at Klaipėdos g. 109, Panevėžys, Lithuania; A land plot at Šv. Kristoforo g. 5, Dituvos k., Lithuania.

On 19 January 2025, the third tranche of the public bond issuance was completed, during which the Company issued bonds with a total nominal value of EUR 11.226 million.

At the end of January 2025, the Company executed an early redemption of bonds in accordance with applicable early redemption terms, redeeming non-public bonds with a total nominal amount of EUR 7.474 million.

The Group obtained building permits for retail projects in Vilnius and Klaipėda and signed general contracting agreements for developments in Vilnius and Klaipėda district. Construction of a retail park of nearly 5,000 sq. m began in Utena.

Key events after the reporting period:

On 5 August 2025, the Company signed a loan agreement with an unrelated party, under which the Company received a loan of EUR 2 million.

On 19 August 2025, the Group signed a credit agreement with a financial institution to receive a EUR 6.2 million loan for the development of the Utena project.

The Group commenced construction works on three retail centers in Klaipėda district, Vilnius, and Klaipėda city. All projects are planned to be completed in 2026.





Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/

Attachments