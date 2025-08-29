Long Duration Energy Storage Market Size to Hit USD 13.35 Billion by 2032, Driven by the rising renewable energy integration and grid stability solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Duration Energy Storage Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Long Duration Energy Storage Market size was valued at USD 4.82 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.35 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.58% during 2025-2032.”

Revolutionizing Grid Resilience with the Rise of Long Duration Energy Storage

The Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) market is witnessing rapid global growth as energy systems transition to renewables and grid stability becomes critical. Unlike short-duration batteries limited to about four hours, LDES technologies deliver 8+ hours of storage, reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based peaker plants and enhancing energy resilience across utilities, manufacturing, and data infrastructure. Key growth drivers include congested grids, the urgent need to modernize aging infrastructure, decarbonization goals, and rising electricity demand from electrification and digitalization. Emerging low-cost technologies such as flow batteries, thermal storage, compressed air, and gravity-based systems, coupled with strong policy support and increasing investments, are reshaping the market landscape. Global demand is set to accelerate as innovations improve scalability, safety, and long-term cost efficiency.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology

In 2024, Mechanical Storage held around 69% of the Long Duration Energy Storage Market share, driven by its mature technology, high reliability, and cost-effective scalability. Pumped hydro and compressed air systems remain dominant for storing energy over 10 hours with low losses, ideal for large-scale grids.

Chemical Storage is set to grow fastest (CAGR 15.95% from 2025–2032), driven by flow batteries, metal-air systems, and rising demand for flexible, long-duration solutions.

By Duration

In 2024, the 8 to 24 Hours segment held about 46% of the Long Duration Energy Storage Market share, driven by its ability to balance daily supply-demand gaps and support late-day peak loads with technologies like flow batteries, thermal storage, and CO₂-based systems.

The >36 Hours segment is projected to grow fastest (CAGR 20.79% from 2025–2032), fueled by rising demand for multi-day resilience, seasonal storage, and deep grid decarbonization.

By Capacity

In 2024, the Up to 50 MW segment captured around 46% of the Long Duration Energy Storage Market share, driven by its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and suitability for mid-scale projects such as commercial facilities, microgrids, and distributed energy systems.

The >100 MW segment is set to grow fastest (CAGR 17.54% from 2025–2032), fueled by rising grid-scale storage demand, renewable integration, and large-capacity infrastructure investments.

By Application

In 2024, the Renewable Energy Integration segment held about 40% of the Long Duration Energy Storage Market share and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025–2032 with a CAGR of 16.06%. This growth is driven by the global shift to intermittent renewables like solar and wind, requiring long-duration storage for grid flexibility, load balancing, and continuous clean energy supply.

By End User

In 2024, the Utilities segment held about 43% of the Long Duration Energy Storage Market share, driven by its role in grid stability, peak load management, and renewable integration. Utilities are deploying LDES to replace peaker plants, enhance energy security, and meet decarbonization targets.

the Transportation & Mobility segment is projected to grow fastest (CAGR 15.00% from 2025–2032), fueled by electrification and zero-emission infrastructure expansion.

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Long Duration Energy Storage Growth with North America Rising Fast

Asia-Pacific led the Long Duration Energy Storage Market in 2024 with 44% share, powered by rapid industrialization, strong government backing, and massive renewable integration in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. North America is set for the fastest growth (CAGR 15.35% from 2025–2032) as clean energy targets, grid upgrades, and policy incentives fuel widespread adoption across utilities, data centers, and microgrids. Europe is emerging as a hub of innovation, driven by ambitious decarbonization goals, pilot-scale projects, and EU-backed funding for post-lithium storage technologies. LATAM and MEA are gaining momentum with renewable mega-projects, energy diversification, and supportive policies in nations like Chile, Brazil, and the GCC, paving the way for scalable LDES deployment in remote and evolving energy markets.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Sumitomo Electric’s redox flow battery has been selected for a grid-scale project in Kumamoto, Japan, with construction underway on an 8,000 kWh facility set for completion in October 2026 to enhance renewable energy utilization and grid stability under Japan’s METI subsidy program.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Deployment & Capacity Tracker – helps you size the market with average installed capacity by technology, YoY growth in grid-scale projects, and typical 8–100+ hour duration bands to pinpoint where scale is happening.

Duration-Indexed Dispatchability Benchmark – helps you compare how different LDES types (flow, CAES, thermal, hydrogen, etc.) serve daily, multi-day, and seasonal needs using response time, storage-to-discharge ratios, and >10-hour procurement shares.

Efficiency & Degradation Dashboard – helps you model lifecycle economics via round-trip efficiency, degradation rates, and thermal management OPEX as a share of total costs.

Transmission Deferral Savings Index – helps you quantify avoided grid upgrades with $/MWh deferral benefits and land-use efficiency (MWh/acre) across technologies for siting decisions.

Policy & Incentive Leverage Score – helps you assess project viability by tracking the share of subsidized/mandated projects, VC/PE funding momentum, and capacity-market adoption rates.

Use-Case Revenue Mix Analyzer – helps you optimize returns by breaking down revenue from energy arbitrage, peak shaving, backup power, hybrid plants, microgrids, and frequency regulation.

Project Bankability & Payback Lens – helps you prioritize investments using average payback by use case/region and cost per MWh stored under different financing schemes.

Supply Chain & Localization Risk Monitor – helps you mitigate execution risk with insights on component localization, disruption exposure, and regional supplier concentration.

