SGLT2 Inhibitors Market to Hit USD 29.73 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Diabetes Management and Cardiovascular Benefits – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global SGLT2 Inhibitors Market was valued at USD 16.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 29.73 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.33% during 2025–2032. The U.S. market alone contributed USD 5.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to USD 8.96 billion by 2032, maintaining a 7.25% CAGR.

The SGLT2 inhibitors market growth is driven by the surging prevalence of type 2 diabetes, rising adoption in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure therapies, and broader clinical guidelines recommending SGLT2 inhibitors for multi-organ protection. As patients and physicians seek therapeutic options beyond glucose control, these inhibitors are reshaping treatment landscapes across endocrinology and cardiology.





Get Free Sample Report of the SGLT2 Inhibitors Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6948

Market Overview

SGLT2 (sodium-glucose co-transporter-2) inhibitors represent a transformative class of oral antidiabetic drugs. Initially designed for glycemic control, they now demonstrate significant benefits in heart failure and chronic kidney disease management, reducing hospitalization rates and improving survival outcomes.

In the United States, the market is reinforced by strong FDA approvals, insurance coverage, and inclusion in American Diabetes Association (ADA) guidelines, making SGLT2 inhibitors a critical standard of care. Globally, their uptake is accelerating due to the rising diabetes burden, aging population, and pharmaceutical innovation.

Major Companies in the SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Include:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

TheracosBio LLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

TheracosBio LLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and others.

Segment Analysis

By Drug

In 2024, Jardiance (empagliflozin) led the SGLT2 inhibitors market with a 51% share, driven by proven cardiovascular and renal benefits. Clinical studies like EMPA-KIDNEY demonstrated a 28% reduction in chronic kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death. Expanding regulatory approvals for heart failure and kidney disease further boost its market growth.

By Indication

In 2024, Type 2 Diabetes led the SGLT2 inhibitors market with a 72% share, driven by rising diabetes prevalence and updated ADA, EASD, and ESC guidelines favoring first-line or add-on therapy for high cardiovascular or renal risk. Government programs and early intervention support growth, while the cardiovascular segment is expected to expand fastest due to broader approvals and reduced adverse events.

Regional Trends

North America Leads SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Asia Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America dominated the SGLT2 inhibitors market with a 41% share, led by high type 2 diabetes prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early regulatory approvals for key drugs like Jardiance, Invokana, and Farxiga. The U.S. accounted for 74% of the region’s revenue, setting standards for clinical adoption, pricing, and regulations. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 7.86%, driven by rapid economic growth, urbanization, lifestyle changes, and rising type 2 diabetes incidence in countries like China and India. The aging population, projected to reach 1.2 billion by 2060, increases demand for advanced diabetic therapies. Government initiatives, preventive care, early diagnosis, and improved access to innovative medications further fuel market growth.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6948

Recent Developments

In February 2025, AstraZeneca announced expanded FDA approval for Farxiga in pediatric patients with type 2 diabetes, marking a major step in early intervention.

January 2025 saw Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim report positive outcomes from the EMPA-KIDNEY trial, highlighting benefits of Jardiance in chronic kidney disease beyond diabetic populations.

In December 2024, Janssen (J&J) introduced affordability programs to expand Invokana access across U.S. Medicare and Medicaid populations.

Multiple real-world evidence studies presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) 2024 Scientific Sessions confirmed reduced hospitalization risk for heart failure patients treated with SGLT2 inhibitors.

Statistical Insights

Diabetes prevalence surpassed 537 million adults globally in 2023, with the U.S. accounting for nearly 38 million cases.

Heart failure hospitalizations reduced by nearly 30% among patients on SGLT2 inhibitors, according to recent trials.

CKD treatment adoption is expected to triple by 2030 as clinical practice guidelines expand indications.

Global R&D investments in cardio-renal-metabolic therapies exceeded USD 5 billion in 2024, strengthening the innovation pipeline.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Prescription trends by region – helps you identify adoption patterns and high-demand geographies for sglt2 inhibitors

helps you identify adoption patterns and high-demand geographies for sglt2 inhibitors Production and usage volumes – helps you evaluate manufacturing capacity, supply-demand balance, and growth opportunities

helps you evaluate manufacturing capacity, supply-demand balance, and growth opportunities Healthcare spending analysis – helps you understand payer priorities and budget allocation towards sglt2 inhibitors

helps you understand payer priorities and budget allocation towards sglt2 inhibitors Regulatory approvals and clinical trials – helps you track drug development, pipeline strength, and market entry opportunities

helps you track drug development, pipeline strength, and market entry opportunities Technological adoption rate – helps you uncover innovations in drug formulations and delivery mechanisms

helps you uncover innovations in drug formulations and delivery mechanisms Competitive landscape – helps you assess the positioning, product portfolio, and strategies of leading pharmaceutical companies

helps you assess the positioning, product portfolio, and strategies of leading pharmaceutical companies Market access and reimbursement trends – helps you evaluate affordability, insurance coverage, and patient accessibility across regions

Buy the Full SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6948

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 16.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.73 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.33% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments By Indication (Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Type 2 Diabetes, Cardiovascular, and Others)



By Drug (Jardiance (Empagliflozin), Inpefa (Sotagliflozin), Farxiga (Dapagliflozin), Invokana (Canagliflozin), Qtern (Dapagliflozin/Saxagliptin), and Others)



By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Access Complete Report Details of SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Analysis & Outlook@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/sglt2-inhibitors-market-6948

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.