Legend Senior Living® Acquires Two New Residences, Expands Into Missouri

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living®, a nationally recognized senior living provider headquartered in Wichita, KS, has announced the addition of two new residences to its growing portfolio, including its first location in Missouri. The company has assumed management of newly named The Vero of O’Fallon, located in St. Charles, Missouri, and The Glenwood of Gainesville in Gainesville, Florida.

The Vero of O’Fallon, formerly known as The Landing of O’Fallon, marks Legend’s entry into the Missouri market. The residence offers Assisted Living and Memory Care in a modern, purpose-built setting that aligns with Legend’s mission to deliver compassionate care and a vibrant lifestyle for seniors.

The Glenwood of Gainesville, formerly known as Charter Senior Living of Gainesville, expands Legend’s existing presence in Florida. The residence offers Assisted Living and Memory Care services, reflecting Legend’s commitment to high standards of care, personalized service, and resident-focused experiences.

These additions bring Legend Senior Living’s total portfolio to 73 senior living residences across seven states, further strengthening the company’s national presence and its dedication to providing high-quality senior living environments.

“We’re excited to expand into the great state of Missouri with The Vero of O’Fallon and to deepen our commitment in Florida with The Glenwood of Gainesville,” said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. “Great opportunities like this begin with great people, which both of these residences have, and we’re proud to be part of the great things already happening. Each of these residences shares our values of excellence, integrity, and respect for every resident. We look forward to bringing Legend’s signature approach to senior living and ensuring a seamless transition for both residents and associates.”

Both residences will now operate under Legend’s management and branding, bringing with them the company’s award-winning culture, quality-of-life programs, and person-centered care model developed over more than three decades in the industry.

