YES Communities Celebrates 2025 Scholarship Recipients

Denver, CO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is proud to recognize the winning recipients of the 2025 Building Futures Scholarship Program, awarded to community residents and children of YES team members to support their higher educational and career aspirations.

Now in its sixth year, the Building Futures Scholarship Program supported the opportunity to award a total of $75,000 through 15 individual $5,000 scholarships. These scholarships reaffirm YES Communities' commitment to enhancing the lives of both residents and team members through secondary education pursuits. Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic achievements and demonstrated dedication to serving their communities.

Congratulations to the 2025 YES Communities Building Futures Scholarship Program recipients:

Ariana M. -Beach Park, Beach Park, IL

Chimauche O. -Palmetto Palms, Columbia, SC

Cristina D. -Florence Commons, Smyrna, TN

Elijah S. -Camelot Manor, Grand Rapids, MI

Gabriela E. -McConnell Crossing, Greensboro, NC

Guillermo B. -West Valley, Las Vegas, NV

Heather L. -Pinewood on the Lake, Columbus, MI

Jonathan H. -Green Park South, Pelham, AL

Joshua R. -Westbridge Manor, Macomb, MI

Lauren S. -Home Office, Denver, CO

Leslie G. -Tanglewood, Huntsville, TX

Marianely V. -Marnelle, Fayetteville, GA

Samuel P.- Oak Park Village, Coppell, TX

Tristan C. - The Stables, Sevierville, TN

“Every year we continue to be inspired by the remarkable potential exuded by the next generation of leaders within our communities. It’s a privilege to invest in their educational opportunities and pursuits, and contribute to shaping their future careers, livelihoods, and community contributions,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities.

"Life is about persistence, not perfection. I hope my journey will inspire my kids to chase their dreams, no matter how big or small, and to know that they are capable of achieving whatever they set their minds to. Ultimately, my journey has been about more than just earning a degree or advancing my career—it’s been about proving to myself and my children that hard work truly pays off," said Gabriela E., who has returned to school to pursue her Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program.

"YES Communities has not only supplied my family with a safe home, but it has also given me the confidence to strive for higher education and the faith that I can make a better future for myself and others,” said Cristina D., a 2025 scholarship recipient who plans to pursue Pre-Med this fall.



For more information on the Building Futures Scholarship Program, please visit: https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures.