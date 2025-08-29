SEDA Experts Launches International Tax, Accounting and Transactions Practice

New York, NY, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial consulting and expert witness services, announced today the launch of its International Tax, Accounting and Transactions Practice expanding its premier expertise into cross-border taxation, complex M&A transactions, and financial reporting.

The new practice will be led by Michael Biehl and Marc Skaletsky, both recognized authorities in international tax and accounting matters with more than three decades of leadership experience. Together, they bring extensive backgrounds as former senior partners and executives at top global accounting firms and multinational corporations.

“Our clients face increasingly complex disputes and transactions that cross multiple jurisdictions,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts. “With Michael and Marc leading this practice, SEDA is uniquely positioned to provide best-in-class expertise across tax, accounting, and transactions — whether in litigation, arbitration, or advisory contexts.”

The International Tax, Accounting & Transactions Practice will advise on:

International tax structuring & Compliance

Cross-border M&A and post-acquisition accounting

Private equity taxation & fund structures

Financial reporting & audit oversight

Forensic accounting & investigations

Corporate governance & CFO-level advisory

General corporate income tax advisory & compliance

Michael Biehl is the former Vice Chair and CFO of KPMG and a recognized authority in taxation and private equity. With over 30 years of leadership experience, he has advised global businesses and executive teams on complex transformations, cross-border M&A transactions, and strategic growth initiatives.

Marc Skaletsky is a highly experienced accounting, finance, and international tax professional with nearly five decades in the public accounting and tax advisory fields. Renowned for his deep expertise in international tax, Marc has been instrumental in leading complex mergers and acquisitions across diverse industries, driving tax compliance, technology innovation, client relationships, and strategic business initiatives.

“With this expansion, SEDA Experts reinforces its commitment to delivering clarity, compliance, and strategic advantage for clients navigating the challenges of today’s global marketplace,” added Colnago.

For more information about SEDA Experts’ International Tax, Accounting & Transactions Practice, please visit www.sedaexperts.com or contact info@sedaexperts.com.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.