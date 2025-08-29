FED Fitness Leads the Charge Toward Green Fitness: 5-in-1 Eco Dumbbell Set and Adjustable Weight Bench Support Industry Sustainability

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As environmental awareness becomes a defining value for today’s consumers, the fitness industry is being called to evolve. In response, FED Fitness is leading the way—redefining what it means to train at home with purpose. The launch of its two latest innovations—the FEIERDUN 5-in-1 Eco Dumbbell Set and the FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench—marks a significant step forward in the brand’s commitment to sustainability without compromise.

For FED Fitness, going green isn’t a trend—it’s a responsibility. From raw materials to product functionality, the brand is rethinking every detail to reduce environmental impact while still delivering performance trusted by millions.

This philosophy comes to life in its newest lineup of eco-conscious equipment—most notably in the FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench, a product that embodies the brand’s commitment to responsible innovation.





FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench : Raising the Bar for Sustainable Fitness

In an industry where performance often overshadows responsibility, the FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench sets a powerful new standard—proving that high-quality equipment can also be environmentally conscious. As the first weight bench in its Amazon category to earn Climate Pledge Friendly status, and backed by ClimeCo Certified carbon impact analysis, FLYBIRD is leading the charge toward low-carbon fitness solutions.

This isn’t just about reducing emissions—it’s about rethinking how we consume. Every stage of this bench’s lifecycle has been scrutinized and improved, from sourcing responsible materials to offsetting its total carbon footprint through verified climate action. By choosing FLYBIRD, users actively support a cleaner, more sustainable manufacturing model—where durability replaces disposability and long-term use replaces short-lived trends.

With over 20,000 customer reviews and a #1 Best Seller ranking on Amazon, the FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench shows that choosing environmentally responsible products doesn’t mean compromising on quality or trust. It’s not just built for performance—it’s built with purpose.

While features like multiple adjustment positions and a longer backrest support your training, what truly sets this bench apart is its commitment to sustainability. Every use reflects a conscious choice: to reduce waste, extend product lifespan, and support low-impact manufacturing. It’s fitness that not only strengthens your body, but also supports a healthier planet.





FEIERDUN 5-in-1 Dumbbell Set: Sustainable Strength in Every Lift

The FEIERDUN 5-in-1 Dumbbell Set offers more than just versatility—it’s a thoughtful step toward greener fitness. Unlike traditional dumbbells made entirely of cast iron or concrete, this set features a High-quality recycled PE materials outer shell combined with a core of iron sand and cement. This lower-impact material blend not only reduces the product’s overall carbon footprint but also helps prevent floor damage, offering a safer, cleaner alternative for home use.





Designed to replace multiple pieces of equipment, the FEIERDUN 5-in-1 Dumbbell Set serves as a dumbbell, barbell, kettlebell, push-up stand, and weight plates—all in one. This multifunctional design isn’t just about versatility or space-saving—it’s about doing more with less. By consolidating five training tools into a single system, it significantly reduces material use and manufacturing waste, all while delivering reliable performance at home.

But the sustainability impact goes further. Made from low-odor, high-quality materials including a recycled PE shell and an iron-sand core, the FEIERDUN set reflects a more mindful approach to fitness. Every workout with this set becomes a small but meaningful choice—to reduce your footprint, minimize unnecessary consumption, and support a more responsible lifestyle. It’s not just about building strength—it’s about doing so with intention.

This belief—that small choices add up to lasting impact—sits at the heart of FED Fitness’s environmental mission. What we buy, how we train, and the products we bring into our homes all shape the world we live in. That’s why these eco-conscious innovations are more than just equipment—they’re part of a larger commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable fitness culture.





Championing a Greener Standard: FED Fitness Elevates Social Responsibility in Every Rep

At a time when environmental accountability is no longer optional, FED Fitness is stepping forward—not just as a provider of high-performance gear, but as a leader in sustainable transformation. Through conscious design, certified materials, and long-lasting construction, the brand is helping reshape the future of fitness—one product, one choice, and one rep at a time.

Rooted in a deep commitment to environmental responsibility, FED Fitness is helping drive the green transformation of the fitness industry. The company is actively engaged in the development and promotion of eco-friendly standards for workout equipment—working alongside partners, manufacturers, and stakeholders to push the industry toward more transparent, sustainable practices. This is not a marketing angle—it’s a long-term strategy grounded in real impact.

By integrating sustainability into every layer of its product development, FED Fitness is setting a new standard for responsible innovation. From choosing recyclable materials to building multifunctional gear that lasts, the brand empowers users to make fitness a lifelong habit—without contributing to wasteful consumption or short-lived trends.

But this mission doesn’t stop at the factory floor. FED Fitness is also calling on its global community of users to join the movement: to think critically about the products they bring into their homes, to prioritize sustainability in their fitness journey, and to help cultivate a low-carbon, green workout culture for generations to come. FED Fitness is helping to accelerate a collective shift toward a more sustainable, low-carbon future.





About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is the No.1 best-selling home fitness brand worldwide, trusted by over 10 million families. Its mission is to innovate products and services that bring the joy of fitness to families everywhere, with a vision to be the preferred long-term partner for home fitness worldwide.

Serving fitness-loving families, health-conscious beginners, and special family members, including seniors, children, and individuals with specific needs, FED Fitness delivers professional-grade cardio, strength, and recovery equipment through dedicated product lineups such as YOSUDA, NICEDAY, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, Sportsroyals, and BCAN.

