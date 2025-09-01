Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
1 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 29 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 468.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):464.159100

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,564,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,365,646 have voting rights and 2,982,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE464.15910015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
553467.5008:08:09LSE  
473468.0008:08:09LSE  
188468.0008:13:27LSE  
196466.5008:29:56LSE  
214465.5008:50:04LSE  
175465.0008:57:29LSE  
195465.0008:57:29LSE  
406465.0009:06:00LSE  
375465.0009:06:12LSE  
179465.0009:06:12LSE  
575465.0009:09:00LSE  
587465.0009:11:09LSE  
601465.0009:11:09LSE  
588465.0009:11:33LSE  
80465.0009:15:09LSE  
512465.0009:15:09LSE  
512465.0009:15:16LSE  
191463.5009:26:44LSE  
136463.0009:39:20LSE  
16463.0009:39:20LSE  
466463.0009:39:20LSE  
170462.0009:44:15LSE  
627461.5010:00:10LSE  
205460.5010:05:03LSE  
536462.5011:13:45LSE  
16462.5011:13:45LSE  
629462.5011:13:45LSE  
47462.0011:24:47LSE  
186464.5012:02:03LSE  
186464.5012:02:18LSE  
642464.0012:10:30LSE  
328464.0012:10:30LSE  
314464.0012:10:30LSE  
185464.5012:27:28LSE  
1464.5012:27:34LSE  
199464.5012:27:34LSE  
347464.5012:27:34LSE  
303463.0012:32:25LSE  
346463.0012:32:25LSE  
534462.5012:35:40LSE  
68463.5012:50:36LSE  
16463.5012:50:36LSE  
17463.5012:50:36LSE  
544463.5012:50:36LSE  
34463.5012:50:36LSE  
532463.0013:00:25LSE  
179463.0013:00:25LSE  
500463.0013:00:25LSE  
91462.5013:28:00LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


