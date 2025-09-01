LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

1 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 29 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 468.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 464.159100

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,564,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,365,646 have voting rights and 2,982,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 464.159100 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 553 467.50 08:08:09 LSE 473 468.00 08:08:09 LSE 188 468.00 08:13:27 LSE 196 466.50 08:29:56 LSE 214 465.50 08:50:04 LSE 175 465.00 08:57:29 LSE 195 465.00 08:57:29 LSE 406 465.00 09:06:00 LSE 375 465.00 09:06:12 LSE 179 465.00 09:06:12 LSE 575 465.00 09:09:00 LSE 587 465.00 09:11:09 LSE 601 465.00 09:11:09 LSE 588 465.00 09:11:33 LSE 80 465.00 09:15:09 LSE 512 465.00 09:15:09 LSE 512 465.00 09:15:16 LSE 191 463.50 09:26:44 LSE 136 463.00 09:39:20 LSE 16 463.00 09:39:20 LSE 466 463.00 09:39:20 LSE 170 462.00 09:44:15 LSE 627 461.50 10:00:10 LSE 205 460.50 10:05:03 LSE 536 462.50 11:13:45 LSE 16 462.50 11:13:45 LSE 629 462.50 11:13:45 LSE 47 462.00 11:24:47 LSE 186 464.50 12:02:03 LSE 186 464.50 12:02:18 LSE 642 464.00 12:10:30 LSE 328 464.00 12:10:30 LSE 314 464.00 12:10:30 LSE 185 464.50 12:27:28 LSE 1 464.50 12:27:34 LSE 199 464.50 12:27:34 LSE 347 464.50 12:27:34 LSE 303 463.00 12:32:25 LSE 346 463.00 12:32:25 LSE 534 462.50 12:35:40 LSE 68 463.50 12:50:36 LSE 16 463.50 12:50:36 LSE 17 463.50 12:50:36 LSE 544 463.50 12:50:36 LSE 34 463.50 12:50:36 LSE 532 463.00 13:00:25 LSE 179 463.00 13:00:25 LSE 500 463.00 13:00:25 LSE 91 462.50 13:28:00 LSE

