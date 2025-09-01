AKVA group ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by AKVA group ASA on 20 August 2025 regarding the financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and the resolution by the Board of AKVA group ASA to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the second half year of 2025, in total NOK 36,375,704. The dividend has been resolved on the basis of the Board's authorisation as granted by the annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA on 22 May 2025.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share

Announced Currency: NOK

Last Day Inclusive: 27 October 2025

Ex-Date: 28 October 2025

Record Date: 29 October 2025

Payment Date: On or about 4 November 2025

Date of Approval: 19 August 2025

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Dated: 1 September 2025

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com



