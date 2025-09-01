BenFen Launches Whitepaper on “One-Click Stablecoin & RWA Issuance,” Redefining Global Blockchain Asset Issuance, Tokenization, and Web3 Payment Infrastructure





DENVER, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenFen, a high-performance multi-currency stablecoin blockchain incubated and funded by Bixin Ventures, has officially released its latest whitepaper introducing a groundbreaking “One-Click Stablecoin & RWA Issuance” framework. This upgrade redefines how assets are issued, managed, and transacted on-chain, offering a fully standardized, modular, and compliance-ready process. With a simple interface, developer teams and institutions can create fungible tokens, stablecoins, and real-world asset (RWA) tokens in minutes—without writing a single line of code.

By significantly reducing issuance costs, accelerating deployment speed, and minimizing smart contract risks, BenFen aims to lower barriers to entry for both established financial institutions and emerging Web3 builders. This makes BenFen a core infrastructure layer for the next wave of digital asset adoption, tokenized payments, and cross-border settlement.

Cementing the “Stablecoin-Native Public Chain” Position

The whitepaper further solidifies BenFen’s identity as a “Stablecoin-Native Public Chain”—a network purpose-built for stablecoin issuance, payment processing, and multi-chain settlement.

Built on the Move programming language, BenFen delivers:

Sub-second block finality , ensuring real-time confirmation for financial-grade transactions.

, ensuring real-time confirmation for financial-grade transactions. Tens of thousands of TPS throughput , supporting both retail micropayments and large-scale wholesale settlements.

, supporting both retail micropayments and large-scale wholesale settlements. Native cross-chain interoperability, enabling seamless movement of assets between Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Tron, Solana, and other leading ecosystems.



These capabilities make BenFen highly suitable for e-commerce payments, international remittances, institutional settlements, and on-chain DeFi liquidity flows, positioning it as a backbone for the global digital economy.

One-Click Asset Issuance for Developer Teams

The upgraded issuance module provides a no-code interface where developer teams simply configure basic parameters—such as token name, symbol, decimals, and initial supply—and deploy directly on-chain.

The one-click process supports three primary asset classes:

Fungible Tokens – Compliant with the BenFen Move Token Standard, offering built-in mint, burn, and transfer functionality.

Stablecoins – Pegged to fiat currencies and backed by cross-chain reserves (e.g., USDT, USDC). Liquidity and price stability are ensured via BenPay DEX integration.

RWA Tokens – Representing real-world assets such as real estate, debt securities, IP royalties, commodities, and fine art. The framework embeds asset custody, KYC/AML verification, legal documentation, and compliance checks, ensuring RWA tokens are auditable and enforceable.



What previously required months of custom development can now be achieved in minutes, with reduced security vulnerabilities thanks to standardized smart contract templates.

Stablecoin Ecosystem Enhancements

To strengthen its stablecoin ecosystem, the whitepaper introduces three major innovations:

Cross-Chain Reserve + DEX Liquidity Pools – Assets bridged from other chains are deposited into reserves and paired with liquidity pools on BenPay DEX. On-chain price oracles maintain peg stability and ensure continuous market depth.

– Assets bridged from other chains are deposited into reserves and paired with liquidity pools on BenPay DEX. On-chain price oracles maintain peg stability and ensure continuous market depth. Stablecoin-as-Gas – BenFen allows whitelisted project tokens, including stablecoins, to be used for gas fees. This removes friction for end users, enhances token utility, and supports real-world payment adoption.

– BenFen allows whitelisted project tokens, including stablecoins, to be used for gas fees. This removes friction for end users, enhances token utility, and supports real-world payment adoption. Sponsored Transactions – Developer teams can subsidize transaction fees for their users, enabling ecosystem incentives, user acquisition campaigns, and smoother onboarding. This is particularly impactful for first-time Web3 users unfamiliar with blockchain gas models.



Lowering Web3 Onboarding Barriers with zkLogin

To make Web3 more accessible, BenFen integrates zkLogin, a privacy-preserving login mechanism that allows users to create wallets using Google, Apple, or mainstream accounts.

No private keys, no mnemonic phrases.

Familiar UX—just like signing into an email account.

Strong security and user privacy guarantees.



By removing one of the biggest adoption barriers, BenFen aims to bring millions of non-crypto-native users into the digital asset economy.

BenPay: An All-in-One DeFi & Payment Super App

BenPay, the flagship DeFi and payment platform built on BenFen, acts as a universal aggregation layer for stablecoin utility and Web3 financial services.

It includes:

BenPay Card – A Web3 stablecoin payment card enabling direct payments at online and offline merchants worldwide, connecting blockchain assets with everyday consumption.

BenPay DEX – Native decentralized exchange for instant trading and liquidity provisioning.

BenPay Lending – Non-custodial lending markets, e.g., borrow BUSD by locking BTC without selling.

Asset Management – Cross-chain yield aggregation for stablecoin holders, optimizing returns through lending, liquidity pools, and staking strategies.

On-Chain C2C – Peer-to-peer stablecoin exchange without intermediaries.

On-Chain Red Envelopes – Token gifting and social airdrop tools for community engagement.

By integrating payments, DeFi, asset management, and social tools into one platform, BenPay strengthens the utility of stablecoins while bridging traditional finance and Web3 adoption.

Strategic Backing by Bixin Ventures

BenFen was incubated and funded by Bixin Ventures, securing $10 million in early-stage investment. Beyond capital, Bixin provides long-term strategic guidance across technical development, compliance, and ecosystem expansion.

This deep alignment ensures BenFen’s roadmap remains supported by institutional expertise, sustainable funding, and strategic partnerships—vital for scaling a next-generation blockchain.

Market Context: Why This Matters Now

The timing of BenFen’s whitepaper release aligns with rapid global growth in both stablecoins and RWAs:

As of December 2024, global stablecoin settlement volumes reached $5.1 trillion per month (Artemis), tripling year-on-year and over 22x higher than in 2021.

Tokenized RWA markets are projected by Boston Consulting Group to surpass $16 trillion by 2030, spanning real estate, trade finance, treasuries, and commodities.

By delivering a compliance-ready, one-click issuance-to-payment infrastructure, BenFen uniquely addresses these trillion-dollar opportunities. Its combination of RWA tokenization, stablecoin payment rails, and multi-chain interoperability positions it as a leading infrastructure for the next generation of Web3 finance.

Conclusion

With its new whitepaper, BenFen introduces a comprehensive framework for stablecoin issuance, RWA tokenization, and cross-chain payments. By simplifying asset creation for developers, lowering onboarding barriers for users, and enhancing utility through BenPay’s ecosystem, BenFen is setting the stage for mainstream digital asset adoption.

