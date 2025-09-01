Advantest to Showcase IC Test Solutions at SEMICON India 2025, Sept. 2-4 in New Delhi

TOKYO, Japan, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its leading-edge IC test solutions at SEMICON India 2025, which will be held from Sept. 2-4 at the Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technologies for applications, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC), 5G, automotive and advanced memory.

Product and Solution Highlights

Advantest’s product showcase will be located at booth #436 in Hall 1, featuring the company’s comprehensive portfolio of test solutions that are aligned with its “Automation of Test” strategy. This strategy addresses industry challenges in the era of complexity. Advantest can cater to diverse customer needs, optimizing efficiency to enable critical applications like high-performance computing (HPC), AI, automotive and 5G/IoT, while supporting crucial technologies such as silicon photonics, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and 2.5D/3D packaging.

The company’s broad product portfolio includes SoC test systems such as its flagship V93000 EXA Scale SoC test system, which offers a flexible, scalable and cost-efficient test platform that addresses the latest industry challenges and enables sophisticated applications such as AI and HPC. The company will also feature its solutions for testing power devices, display ICs, next-generation memory devices and more. Advantest’s latest automated silicon validation solution empowers design verification and silicon validation within a unified, automated and versatile environment, allowing users to achieve sign-off with confidence.

Panel Session

Koichi Tsukui, Representative Director, President and Group COO, will speak as a panelist during the session “Advanced Packaging Projects & Infrastructure Readiness” on Sept. 2.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

