Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 35

Company announcement no. 40 2025

01 September 2025



On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.



The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 35:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement10,734,503240.12612,577,634,192
25 August 202550,000275.201113,760,055
26 August 2025119,791269.495332,283,111
27 August 202550,000264.705813,235,290
28 August 2025100,000263.266626,326,660
29 August 2025100,000261.674826,167,480
Total accumulated over week 35419,791266.2577111,772,596
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme11,154,294241.10952,689,406,788




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.336% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

