|Company announcement no. 40 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
01 September 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 35
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 35:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|10,734,503
|240.1261
|2,577,634,192
|25 August 2025
|50,000
|275.2011
|13,760,055
|26 August 2025
|119,791
|269.4953
|32,283,111
|27 August 2025
|50,000
|264.7058
|13,235,290
|28 August 2025
|100,000
|263.2666
|26,326,660
|29 August 2025
|100,000
|261.6748
|26,167,480
|Total accumulated over week 35
|419,791
|266.2577
|111,772,596
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|11,154,294
|241.1095
|2,689,406,788
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.336% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment