BenFen Mainnet v1.24.1 Upgrade Introduces Stablecoin-as-Gas and Gasless Transactions, Driving the Future of DeFi Payments

DENVER, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenFen, the next-generation stablecoin blockchain incubated by Bixin Ventures, has officially launched version v1.24.1 on August 18, 2025. This milestone upgrade delivers a breakthrough in transaction efficiency, cross-chain liquidity, and user accessibility, while introducing two game-changing features for the Web3 ecosystem: stablecoin-as-gas and gasless transaction.

With the optimization of its Move Virtual Machine and network execution engine, BenFen now supports tens of thousands of TPS per chain and sub-second finality, meeting the needs of high-frequency payment and settlement scenarios. Beyond performance, this upgrade firmly positions BenFen as the financial operating system for stablecoins, extending support for cross-chain circulation of leading assets across BTC, ETH, BSC, Polygon, Solana, Tron, Optimism, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, and more.

Core Highlights of v1.24.1



Stablecoin-Powered Gas Payments

For the first time, users can pay transaction fees directly in USDC, USDT, or other supported stablecoins, completely eliminating the reliance on a chain’s native governance token. This innovation lowers barriers for adoption, simplifies onboarding, and ensures a seamless experience for global users who are already transacting in stablecoins. Gasless Transactions (Sponsored Transactions)

Projects and dApps can sponsor Gas on behalf of their users, enabling gas free transaction. This model is particularly powerful for new users, enterprises, and mass-market applications where seamless interaction is critical. It mirrors the user experience of traditional Web2 apps, while still leveraging the security and transparency of Web3. zkLogin Wallet Creation

BenFen integrates zkLogin, allowing users to create wallets with a single click using familiar social accounts. This drastically reduces the technical barriers for mainstream adoption. Stablecoin Reserve Pool + On-Chain DEX

By introducing a reserve pool and native DEX pricing, BenFen ensures robust liquidity and stability for payments, creating a reliable infrastructure for stablecoin settlement and DeFi activity.

BenFen: A Full-Stack Stablecoin Infrastructure

BenFen is purpose-built with the vision of being the all-in-one infrastructure for stablecoin issuance, payments, and applications. Its architecture supports one-click stablecoin issuance and RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization, while providing developers with tools to build scalable payment and DeFi products.

In the latest release, BenFen is not just a base layer chain; it is evolving into a comprehensive stablecoin financial operating system. By combining high throughput, secure cross-chain interoperability, and novel Gas innovations, BenFen is designed to power the next generation of DeFi, payments, and cross-border settlement solutions.

Ecosystem Spotlight: BenPay

At the heart of the BenFen ecosystem is BenPay, an integrated DeFi application layer that already provides:

BenPay Card – On/off-ramp integration for stablecoin payments

– On/off-ramp integration for stablecoin payments BenPay C2C – Peer-to-peer stablecoin marketplace

– Peer-to-peer stablecoin marketplace BenPay DEX – Decentralized exchange for seamless swaps

– Decentralized exchange for seamless swaps BenPay Lending – Lending and borrowing markets powered by stablecoins

– Lending and borrowing markets powered by stablecoins On-chain Red Envelopes – Social and gamified transfer features



Upcoming in BenPay’s roadmap is a multi-chain asset management protocol, enabling users to:

Swap stablecoins like USDC/USDT across chains

across chains Convert them into BUSD on BenFen

on BenFen Deploy BUSD into curated multi-chain high-yield pools

Access high APY returns through fully on-chain, transparent strategies

This makes BenPay a one-stop portal for stablecoin payments, yield generation, and financial inclusion, while accelerating the global adoption of stablecoins.

Backed by Bixin Ventures

BenFen was incubated and funded with $10M by Bixin Ventures, a leading blockchain investment and incubation platform. As a strategic advisor, Bixin Ventures continues to support BenFen’s technical advancement, ecosystem expansion, and global adoption strategy.

With its backing, BenFen is quickly becoming the go-to infrastructure for projects looking to leverage stablecoin issuance, liquidity, and utility. The ecosystem is already attracting a growing number of developers, financial institutions, and DeFi projects eager to build on its unique stablecoin-first design.

Why Stablecoin to Pay Gas and Gasless Transactions Matter?

For the blockchain industry, Gas fees have long been a barrier to entry, forcing users to acquire and manage volatile governance tokens just to interact with dApps. This has hindered mainstream adoption and usability.

By decoupling Gas from governance tokens and enabling stablecoin-based fees, BenFen provides a user experience closer to traditional financial systems. Stablecoins are already the most widely used digital assets for settlement, remittances, and DeFi activity. Now, they can also power the network itself.

Meanwhile, gasless transactions allow developers to sponsor Gas for their users, enabling a frictionless onboarding flow. New users can send transactions, swap assets, or participate in DeFi without needing to hold any network tokens upfront. This is a critical step toward mainstream Web3 adoption, where end-users expect simplicity, speed, and reliability.

A Turning Point for the Stablecoin Blockchain Era

The release of BenFen v1.24.1 signals a turning point: a blockchain designed from the ground up for stablecoin use cases. With performance at scale, cross-chain liquidity, and user-first Gas innovations, BenFen is positioned to become the default settlement layer for stablecoins worldwide.

From DeFi protocols to cross-border payments, from RWA issuance to next-gen dApps, BenFen is building the rails for a stablecoin-powered digital economy.

