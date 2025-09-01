XRP News: Sparkvia AI Launches SPARK (SPK) Public Sale on the XRP Ledger to Power Pay-As-You-Go Writing Credits

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkvia AI today announced the launch of the SPARK (SPK) public sale on the XRP Ledger, opening access to the utility token that powers Sparkvia’s credit-based writing platform. The sale is live now at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/, where participants can review eligibility, terms, and purchase instructions.

Sparkvia AI is the first AI-powered writing platform built on the XRP Ledger, delivering fast, transparent, pay-as-you-go access to advanced content tools. Instead of subscriptions, users purchase Spark credits to generate blog posts, website copy, social captions, product descriptions, newsletters, and more paying only for what they use.





SPARK (SPK) is designed to deepen that model: holders can use SPK to acquire Spark credits and access over 116 writing tools on the Sparkvia AI writing platform and governance right within the Sparkvia Ecosystem, prealigning on-chain utility with everyday creative work. New crators for Sparkvia AI writing platform also receive 100 free Spark credits to explore the platform.

“The SPARK sale is a milestone for creators who want real on-chain utility, not just promises,” said Zayven Annati, founder of Sparkvia AI. “By launching SPK on the XRP Ledger and integrating it directly with Spark credits, we’re pairing production-grade AI writing tools with the speed, low fees, and transparency XRPL is known for.”

The Spark public sale at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ provides a simple, guided experience: review the sale parameters, send XRP to the presale wallet to finalize participation on-chain. Because SPK is a utility token, it is intended for use within the Sparkvia ecosystem, primarily to obtain Spark credits and access premium features. Detailed information, including the token’s usage and post-sale information, is available on the sale page.

Powered by XRP Ledger settlement, Sparkvia’s credit system gives teams and solo creators clear insight into spend while removing the friction of recurring plans. Writers can produce and refine content in seconds using tools like the AI Writer, Creative Home Page, Advanced Blog Post Writer, Grammar & Style Editor, and Social Post generator—then top up credits on demand with XRP or, post-sale, with SPK. To participate or learn more, visit https://sale.sparkvia.ai/.

About Sparkvia AI

Sparkvia AI is an AI-driven writing platform built on the XRP Ledger. Designed for marketers, founders, and creators, Sparkvia delivers fast, pay-as-you-go access to advanced writing tools through on-chain credits. The company was founded by Zayven Annati and is headquartered in Malta.

Sparkvia AI Socials;

Website: https://sparkvia.ai/

Public Sale Portal: https://sale.sparkvia.ai/

X: https://x.com/sparkvia_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/sparkvia

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ab5xQeCB

Contact details:

Zayven Annati

Zayven@sparkvia.ai

