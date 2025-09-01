GP Batteries Partners with GPTBots to Build a Global Intelligent Customer Service Network

HONG KONG, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a leading enterprise-grade AI agent building platform. Breaking Boundaries in Digital Transformation: How Traditional Manufacturers Are Building Smarter, More Efficient Customer Service Systems. The collaboration between GP Batteries, a global leader in battery manufacturing, and GPTBots.ai, an enterprise-grade no-code AI agent platform, sets a benchmark for the industry.





The Customer Service Challenge for Battery Experts: Complex Products + Multilingual Markets

Headquartered in Hong Kong, GP Batteries was established in the 1960s and operates in over 50 countries and regions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes AA, AAA, CR2032, CR2025, rechargeable batteries, specialty batteries, and more, widely used in household appliances, tools, and electronic devices. However, the complexity of its product lines and global operations has brought unprecedented challenges to customer service:

Consumers struggle to identify battery models and their applicable scenarios.

Customer service representatives must memorize vast amounts of knowledge, spending significant time on repetitive inquiries, which limits efficiency.

Multilingual and cross-regional service responses are slow, impacting customer satisfaction.



"Even our employees sometimes can't remember the differences between various models, let alone consumers," admitted the marketing head of GP Batteries.

Partnering with GPTBots: Creating a "Battery Advisor" and "Global Customer Service Ambassador"

GPTBots.ai provided a solution that integrates enterprise knowledge bases, AI Q&A, natural language processing, and multi-channel access. Through drag-and-drop configuration, the GP Batteries team was able to build an intelligent customer service system without any coding. This system now offers key features such as battery model recommendations, FAQs, and location guidance. Its core capabilities include:

Instantly Recommending Optimal Battery Models: By training the enterprise knowledge base, consumers can ask questions like "Which battery should I use for Makita tools?" and the system instantly provides recommended models and applicable scenarios.

By training the enterprise knowledge base, consumers can ask questions like "Which battery should I use for Makita tools?" and the system instantly provides recommended models and applicable scenarios. Supporting Multiple Languages: The system supports languages such as Thai, Malay, and Traditional Chinese, streamlining translation processes that previously required multiple teams.

The system supports languages such as Thai, Malay, and Traditional Chinese, streamlining translation processes that previously required multiple teams. Location-Based Purchase Recommendations: By integrating user location and channel data, the system recommends the nearest online or offline purchase locations, completing the service loop from inquiry to purchase.

By integrating user location and channel data, the system recommends the nearest online or offline purchase locations, completing the service loop from inquiry to purchase. Multi-Channel Deployment: The system is live on the official website, social media platforms (e.g., Instagram, Facebook), and offline information terminals, ensuring consumers can access it anytime, anywhere.

Image Source：https://nl.gpbatteries.com/en

Within just two months of its launch in the Netherlands, the system handled inquiries from over 1,000 sales channel users, reducing the workload of customer service representatives by more than half. The chatbot now serves as the first layer of customer support, with human agents only handling complex cases, significantly improving overall efficiency.

Over 50% Reduction in Operating Costs and Enhanced Service Experience

Since implementing GPTBots.ai, GP Batteries has achieved an automated response rate of over 50%, reduced operating costs by more than 50%, extended service hours to 24/7, and significantly improved customer satisfaction and response speed.

"We're not AI experts, but GPTBots' user-friendly visual platform and nearly 24/7 support enabled us to quickly turn our ideas into a functional product," said the project lead. "From IT to marketing to senior management, GPTBots' professional support has enhanced our internal communication, alignment, and execution efficiency."

AI Empowering the Entire Value Chain: A New Paradigm for Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

GPTBots' applications extend beyond customer service. GP Batteries is now collaborating with the GPTBots team to expand AI capabilities across multiple critical areas of enterprise operations:

Sales Forecasting and Supply Chain Optimization: AI analyzes historical data and market trends to improve the accuracy of global sales forecasts, optimize supply chain management, and enhance factory capacity utilization.

AI analyzes historical data and market trends to improve the accuracy of global sales forecasts, optimize supply chain management, and enhance factory capacity utilization. Multilingual Training System for New Employees: Leveraging AI's multilingual Q&A capabilities, standardized training content is delivered to employees from different countries, significantly reducing communication and training costs.

Leveraging AI's multilingual Q&A capabilities, standardized training content is delivered to employees from different countries, significantly reducing communication and training costs. Internal Process Automation: AI agents participate in order processing, channel management, and inventory scheduling, automating business workflows and improving overall operational efficiency.



"AI's multilingual capabilities have enabled our global team to achieve standardized training and services, drastically reducing communication costs," said Terry Tong, Head of Marketing at GP Batteries.

GPTBots.ai's CEO Chris Lo added, "We are not just a tool but a long-term partner for enterprises in implementing AI. We are honored to work with GP Batteries to drive intelligent services and digital operations in the manufacturing industry."

Conclusion

From customer service automation to enterprise-wide intelligence, the collaboration between GP Batteries and GPTBots.ai showcases a new paradigm for digital transformation in manufacturing. GPTBots.ai will continue to empower more enterprises with its no-code AI solutions, enabling them to achieve intelligent operations with low barriers and high efficiency.

About GPTBots

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent building platform designed to empower businesses with intelligent automation, advanced decision-making, and exceptional customer experiences. With features like multi-agent capabilities, seamless integration with leading AI models, and support for on-premise deployments, GPTBots enables intelligent collaboration to address diverse business workflows, including customer service, knowledge management, data analysis, lead generation, and beyond. The platform offers scalable, secure solutions that reduce costs, drive growth, and help businesses unlock the full potential of AI in today’s competitive landscape.

For more information, visit www.gptbots.ai .

