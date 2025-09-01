Edustaff Partners with Jacksonville City Schools to Provide Substitute Staffing Support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, a national leader in K–12 substitute and support staffing services, is proud to announce a new partnership with Jacksonville City Schools in Calhoun County, Alabama. This collaboration supports the district’s commitment to preparing all students for a successful life.

Serving approximately 1,700 students across two schools—Kitty Stone Elementary (Pre‑K to 6) and Jacksonville High School (grades 7–12)—Jacksonville City Schools is recognized for academic rigor, strong reading proficiency (66%), and a 95% graduation rate with an average ACT score of 24.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jacksonville City Schools,” said Derek Vogel, CEO of Edustaff. “Their focus on student development and academic quality aligns with our mission to deliver dependable, district-focused staffing support.”

Edustaff currently serves more than 600 school districts nationwide, placing over 83,000 substitute professionals annually. Its comprehensive services include streamlined recruiting, onboarding, payroll management, and district-specific support to help ensure classroom consistency.

Individuals interested in becoming substitute teachers or support staff in Jacksonville City Schools are encouraged to apply at Edustaff.org.

About Jacksonville City Schools

Jacksonville City Schools, headquartered at 320 Branscomb Drive SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265, serves approximately 1,700 students across Kitty Stone Elementary and Jacksonville High School. The district emphasizes academic excellence, college readiness, and maintains strong ties with Jacksonville State University through dual enrollment programs.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a leading K–12 educational staffing agency that provides substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support staff to school districts across the United States. Known for its transparent pricing, thorough compliance processes, and dedicated district service, Edustaff supports schools in maintaining high-quality learning environments.

4120 Brockton Dr. SE

Suite 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Phone: 877.974.6338

Fax: 877.974.6339

E-mail: contact@edustaff.org