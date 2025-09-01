Share buy-back program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 45/2025 – September 1, 2025


On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025 of August 26, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement---
August 27, 202510,000480.004,800,000
August 28, 202510,000496.844,968,400
August 29, 202510,000493.184,931,800
Total accumulated under the program30,000490.0114,700,200

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 633,042 shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Attachments


