Digital Textile Printing Market Set to Reach USD 8.36 Billion by 2032, Driven by rising demand for customized fabrics and sustainable printing technologies | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Textile Printing Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Digital Textile Printing Market size was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.32% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Stringent EU sustainability regulations and growing demand for eco-friendly inks are driving digital textile printing adoption for customized apparel and fast fashion.

The global digital textile printing market is experiencing significant growth driven by rising demand for customized and on-demand products across fashion, home décor, and soft signage sectors. This shift is fueled by the need for cost-efficient short-run production, faster turnaround times, and reduced waste, making digital printing an attractive alternative to traditional methods. Increasing environmental concerns are accelerating the adoption of sustainable solutions, including water-based and pigment inks, which reduce water usage by up to 95% and energy consumption by around 30%. Technological advancements such as high-speed printers, automation, and AI-driven design tools are further enhancing productivity, precision, and flexibility. Additionally, digital printing facilities report up to 30% less material waste and 50% lower carbon emissions, supporting global sustainability goals.

Get a Sample Report of Digital Textile Printing Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8026

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Kornit Digital

Durst

EFI

Mimaki

Roland DG

Epson

Ricoh

Brother

Mutoh

SPGPrints

Konica Minolta

DGI

Dover (MS)

Aeoon

ColorJet

ATPColor

Sawgrass

Jetcol

Zimmer Austria

Inèdit Software

Digital Textile Printing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.12 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.32% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Printing Process (Direct-to-Garment (DTG), Dye Sublimation, and Direct-to-Fabric (DTF))

• By Ink Type (Sublimation, Pigment, Reactive, Acid, and Disperse)

• By Application (Clothing & Apparel, Home Textile, Soft Signage, and Industrial Textiles)

• By Substrate Material (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, Nylon, and Wool)

Purchase Single User PDF of Digital Textile Printing Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8026

Key Industry Segmentation

By Printing Process

Dye sublimation accounted for 42.4% of the market in 2024 and is set to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by its high-resolution, vibrant output and suitability for polyester fabrics used in sportswear, soft signage, and fashion. The process eliminates water usage, aligning with sustainability trends, while rising demand for custom and on-demand textiles further boosts adoption. Advancements in print head technology and improved color fastness enhance production efficiency and performance.

By Ink Type

In 2024, sublimation led the digital textile printing ink market with a 37.3% share, driven by its strong presence in polyester-based applications such as sportswear, soft signage, and fashion, offering rich colors, sharp images, and durable prints while supporting waterless, sustainable production.

From 2025 to 2032, pigment inks are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to their compatibility with various fibers, including cotton and blends, minimal pre- or post-treatment needs, and excellent fade resistance, making them increasingly vital for direct-to-garment and home textile applications.

By Application

In 2024, Clothing & Apparel dominated the digital textile printing market with a 51.4% share, driven by rising demand for personalized fashion, fast fashion cycles, and on-demand garment manufacturing, especially for T-shirts, sportswear, and fashion apparel.

From 2025 to 2032, Soft Signage is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its increasing use in retail displays, banners, trade show graphics, and event backdrops, offering bright, lightweight, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional signage materials.

By Substrate Material

Polyester held a 39.2% share in 2024 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by its compatibility with dye sublimation printing and extensive use in sportswear, soft signage, and fashion apparel. Its durability, quick-dry properties, and strong color retention make it ideal for high-performance and decorative applications, while the market benefits from the growing shift toward synthetic fabrics and sustainable, waterless printing processes.

"Expanding e-commerce platforms and the growing shift toward sustainable, short-run textile production are driving digital textile printing growth across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe."

In 2024, Asia Pacific dominated the digital textile printing market with a 30.4% share, driven by its large textile manufacturing base, rising demand for customized garments, rapid adoption of digital printing, and strong export activity in China, India, and Bangladesh. North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.04% from 2025–2032, fueled by high demand for customized apparel, eco-friendly printing, and advanced DTG and dye sublimation technologies, with the U.S. leading due to strong e-commerce and fashion sectors. Europe remains strong, supported by strict sustainability regulations, advanced printing technologies, and vibrant fashion and home décor industries led by Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show emerging potential, with Brazil, Mexico, UAE, and South Africa adopting digital printing for apparel, home textiles, and signage.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Digital Textile Printing Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8026

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Durst Group is finalizing its merger with Aleph SrL, set for completion by the end of 2025, establishing Durst Como as a new center of excellence for digital textile printing. The merger will centralize product management and debut innovations like the Durst LF Series Graphics at FESPA 2025 in Berlin.

Exclusive USP of Digital Textile Printing Market Report

Environmental Compliance & Sustainability Benchmarks – Helps You Track Water And Energy Savings, Carbon Footprint Reduction, Waste Minimization, Eco-Friendly Ink Adoption, And Compliance With Key Certifications.

Printing Technology Performance Dashboard – Helps You Evaluate Print Resolution, Speed By Printer Category, Color Fastness, And Machine Uptime Versus Maintenance Downtime For Optimal Selection.

Production & Cost Efficiency Tracker – Helps You Assess Cost Efficiency Per Square Meter, Ink Consumption By Type, Ink Cost Share, Turnaround Time For Short Runs, And Labor Savings Compared To Traditional Workflows.

Capacity Utilization & Throughput Analyzer – Helps You Identify Overcapacity Or Undersupply Trends By Analyzing Uptime, Run-Length Norms, And Printhead Replacement Cycles.

Application Mix & Demand Signals – Helps You Understand Key Segments Such As Apparel, Home Textiles, And Signage, Along With Sku Diversity, Customization Trends, And E-Commerce-Driven Print-On-Demand Demand.

Ink Technology Adoption & Outlook – Helps You Plan For Evolving Ink Preferences Including Sublimation, Pigment, And Other Technologies Based On Fiber Compatibility And Treatment Requirements.

Regional Growth Heatmap & Supply-Chain Risk – Helps You Prioritize Markets By Analyzing Regional Adoption, Supply-Chain Resilience, And Potential Disruption Factors Across Emerging And Mature Regions.

Competitive Landscape & Innovation Pipeline – Helps You Benchmark Key Players By Product Offerings, Geographic Presence, Innovation Pace, And Recent Advancements In High-Speed And Automated Systems.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.