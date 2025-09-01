5G Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 139.78 Billion by 2032, at 23.61% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Equipment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The 5G Equipment Market size was valued at USD 25.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 139.78 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.61% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Next-Generation Connectivity Fuels 5G Equipment Market Growth

The global 5G Equipment Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising demand for ultra-fast, low-latency communication to support emerging technologies such as IoT, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and Industry 4.0. Increasing deployment of small cells, massive MIMO, and mmWave technologies, coupled with telecom operators’ focus on 5G networks, is fueling adoption. The shift toward cloud-native and software-defined networking solutions enhances flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency of 5G deployments. Supportive government initiatives, including spectrum auctions and R&D funding, further accelerate market expansion. In the U.S., telecom operators invested over USD 35 billion in 2024, expanding 5G Ultra-Wideband coverage and small cell installations, driving the U.S. market from USD 5.15 billion in 2024 to an expected USD 29.18 billion by 2032.

5G Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 25.72 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 139.78 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.61% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Communication Infrastructure (Radio Access Network (RAN), Core Network, and Backhaul & Transport)

• By Equipment Type (Macro Cell Equipment, Small Cell Equipment, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Massive MIMO, and Beamforming Equipment)

• By Frequency Band (Sub-6 GHz, Above 6 GHz (mmWave), and Others (Unlicensed/Shared Spectrum))

• By End-Use Industry (Telecom Operators, Enterprises (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Cities), Defense & Government, Healthcare, Automotive, and Energy & Utilities)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Communication Infrastructure

In 2024, Radio Access Network (RAN) led the global 5G equipment market with a 60.4% share, driven by macro and small cell deployments, massive MIMO, and beamforming to support rising mobile data traffic. Telecom operators prioritized RAN for extensive urban and rural coverage.

The Core Network segment is set to record the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, fueled by the transition to standalone 5G, enabling network slicing, ultra-low latency, cloud-native infrastructure, and enterprise applications.

By Equipment Type

In 2024, Macro Cell Equipment dominated the 5G equipment market with a 32.3% share, supporting wide-area coverage and early 5G deployment across urban, suburban, and rural regions. Telecom operators upgraded towers to expand 5G footprints, ensuring stable connectivity over large distances.

Massive MIMO is projected to record the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, enhancing network capacity and spectral efficiency to meet rising demand for ultra-fast, high-density connectivity, particularly in urban and enterprise environments.

By Frequency Band

In 2024, the Sub-6 GHz frequency band led the 5G equipment market with a 62.4% share, offering balanced coverage and capacity for urban and rural deployments with strong signal penetration. Telecom operators prioritized Sub-6 GHz for stable nationwide service.

the Above 6 GHz (mmWave) segment is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, supporting ultra-high-speed, low-latency communication and advanced applications like AR/VR, smart factories, and autonomous transport.

By End-Use Industry

In 2024, telecom operators dominated the global 5G equipment market with a 57.3% share, driven by investments in nationwide infrastructure, base station upgrades, small cell deployments, and core network expansion to deliver high-speed connectivity.

Enterprises are expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032 by adopting private 5G networks for real-time automation, IoT integration, and intelligent monitoring, accelerating digital transformation across smart manufacturing, logistics, energy, healthcare, and smart city applications.

Regional Dynamics Shaping the Global 5G Equipment Market

In 2024, Asia Pacific led the global 5G equipment market with a 37.5% share, driven by rapid infrastructure development, large-scale investments, government support, and aggressive rollouts in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan, enabling smart cities, industrial automation, and IoT expansion. North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.3% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by telecom infrastructure advancements, enterprise adoption, and private 5G networks, with the U.S. dominating deployments. Europe shows steady growth through coordinated regulations, spectrum allocation, and public-private partnerships, led by Germany, the UK, and France. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, gaining momentum via digital transformation, infrastructure investments, and early commercial rollouts in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Recent Developments:

In August 2025, Ericsson and BRBRAITT Collaborate to Train 2200 Indian Engineering Students in 5G and IoT, Supporting Skill India and Digital India Initiatives

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – 5G Equipment Market

Network Rollout Statistics – Provides Insights On Base Station Installations, Site Densification, And Urban Vs. Rural Deployment Patterns, Helping Assess Infrastructure Expansion And Coverage Potential.

Technology Adoption Rate – Highlights Open Ran Adoption, Sdn Penetration, And Edge Computing Integration, Revealing Opportunities For Investment And Innovation In Underpenetrated Areas.

Core Network Growth Metrics – Tracks Standalone 5g Core Deployments And Data Throughput Of Commercial Radio Units, Supporting Planning For Next-Generation Network Capabilities.

Supply Chain Analytics – Analyzes Component Lead Times, Vendor Diversity, And Manufacturing Hub Distribution, Helping Identify Potential Risks And Operational Bottlenecks.

Localization & Production Trends – Measures Regional Assembly Rates And Export Volume Changes, Providing Insights Into Strategic Manufacturing Decisions.

Enterprise Deployment Metrics – Captures Adoption Of Private 5g Networks, Installation Timelines, And System Integration Ratios, Useful For Evaluating B2b Market Growth.

Operational Efficiency & Reliability – Tracks Equipment Maintenance Frequency, Average Lifespan, Downtime Incidents, And Energy Efficiency Improvements, Supporting Cost And Performance Benchmarking.

Competitive Landscape – Evaluates Operator Deployment Strategies, Infrastructure Investments, And Technology Leadership To Gauge Market Strength And Growth Potential.

