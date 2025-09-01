Abstrax Hosts First Annual Kindred Craft in Bend, Oregon

Irvine, CA, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for pioneering the future of flavor in brewing, Abstrax is proud to announce the launch of Kindred Craft, a new annual event designed to unite brewers, partners, and craft enthusiasts around the future of flavor. The first gathering will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 from 5–8 PM at UPP Liquids, Pub & Fermentations in Bend, Oregon.

Where Community Meets Innovation

Kindred Craft is not just a party - it is a nationwide celebration of brewing culture and a showcase of the technologies shaping tomorrow’s flavors. Each year, the event will travel to a new city, connecting regional brewing communities while highlighting the science and creativity pushing the industry forward.

An Evening of Connection, Innovation, and Craft

Guests will enjoy free beer and food, live music from local favorite Broken Top Bluegrass, and a range of interactive activities designed to connect and inspire. At the heart of the evening is Abstrax’s hands-on dosing station, giving attendees the exclusive chance to experience the advanced flavor technology behind some of today’s most distinctive craft beverages.

The night will also feature classic brewery hangout contests like “Guess the Number of Hop Pellets”, with multiple raffle prizes up for grabs. Every guest receives 10 raffle tickets on arrival.

Event Schedule

5:00 PM – Doors open, food & beverages available, activities begin

– Doors open, food & beverages available, activities begin 5:30 PM – Welcome from Nathan Smith of Abstrax

– Welcome from Nathan Smith of Abstrax 6:30 PM – Live music by Broken Top Bluegrass

– Live music by Broken Top Bluegrass 7:30 PM – Raffle and contest winners announced

– Raffle and contest winners announced 8:00 PM – Event closes





“Kindred Craft is about more than great beer - it’s about creating space for connection,” said Nathan Smith, Senior VP of Sales at Abstrax. “Brewing has always been rooted in community, and this event reflects both that tradition and our passion for pushing flavor science forward in fun, engaging ways.”

Local Collaboration Adds Flavor

As the host venue, UPP Liquids, Pub & Fermentations brings their own community spirit to the night. “At the heart of our name - Uniting People and Places - lies our passion for connection. We take great pride in hosting and are thrilled to collaborate with Abstrax, offering brewers a unique opportunity to explore the next frontier in hop innovation.,” said Tonya Cornett, Brewer/Co-Owner at UPP Liquids.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 5-8 PM

5-8 PM Location: UPP Liquids, Pub & Fermentations, Bend, OR

UPP Liquids, Pub & Fermentations, Bend, OR Admission: Free!

RSVP

Reserve your spot today by clicking here.

For more information, visit www.AbstraxHops.com or follow @AbstraxHops on social media.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com.

