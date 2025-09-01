XRP News: Sparkvia AI (SPK) Token Public Sale Goes Live on XRP – Set to Bring Simple, On-Demand Credits to Creators

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkvia AI has opened the public sale of SPARK (SPK) , a utility token designed to make paying for its AI writing tools as simple as topping up a prepaid phone. The sale is live now at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ , where readers can review details and participate.

Sparkvia AI is an AI-powered writing platform built on the XRP Ledger. Instead of monthly subscriptions, users buy Spark credits only when they need them, then spend those credits to generate blog posts, website copy, social captions, product descriptions, newsletters, and more. SPARK (SPK) extends that experience by letting creators acquire credits and unlock premium features with a token purpose-built for the platform. User can create new account on the Sparkvia AI writing platform which is now live and receive free 100 free Spark credits to explore the writing tools.

“For everyday creators, the best payment model is the one you don’t have to think about,” said Zayven Annati, founder of Sparkvia AI. “Launching SPARK on the XRP Ledger gives people fast, low-cost, and transparent access to the content tools they rely on. You pay for what you use nothing more.”

Participating in the SPK public sale is straightforward. Visit https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ , review the sale parameters, and follow the on-screen instructions to send XRP to the presale wallet to finalize participation on-chain. Once the XRP transaction settles on the XRP Ledger, the SPK allocation is recorded and delivery details are provided on the sale page. For the latest timelines, regional eligibility, and FAQs, refer to https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ throughout the offering.

Sparkvia’s approach is built for speed and clarity. On the platform, creators can turn a single prompt into a full draft in seconds, tighten tone and grammar without switching apps, and export ready-to-publish copy all while tracking exactly how many credits they use. By pairing those everyday workflows with on-chain payments, the company aims to bring practical utility to blockchain for a broad audience, from solo writers to growing teams.

The SPARK public sale is now open at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ . Interested participants should consult the sale page for current parameters, regional eligibility, and risk disclosures. Further updates will be posted on the sale portal.

Sparkvia AI is headquartered in Malta and operates the first AI-powered writing platform on the XRP Ledger, bringing practical, measurable utility to on-chain creativity.

