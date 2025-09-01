SalMar - Mandatory notification of trade

Arnhild Holstad, primary insider and member of the Board of Directors in SalMar ASA, has on 1 September 2025 acquired 800 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of NOK 515 per share.

Nils J. Jørgensen, who is closely associated with Arnhild Holstad, primary insider and member of the Board of Directors in SalMar ASA, has on 1. September 2025 acquired 1,000 shares in SalMar ASA through his wholly owned private company N Jørgensen Invest AS at a price of NOK 514 per share.

