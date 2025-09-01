Toronto Star Unveils Commemorative Magazine, Iconic Photo Exhibition and VIP events to celebrate TIFF’s 50th Festival

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on August 28, 2025 by Toronto Star, please note that in the seventh paragraph of the release, the venue name should read TIFF Lightbox, not TIFF Bell Lightbox as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

As the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) prepares to celebrate its landmark 50th edition, the Toronto Star today announced an unprecedented celebration of the Festival's legacy with a multi-platform experience. This includes a collector's edition magazine, presented by Jaguar, filled with exclusive content and a public pop-up gallery showcasing 50 of George Pimentel’s most iconic TIFF photographs.

City of Stars: 50 years of Movie Magic at TIFF, is a 68-page celebration of TIFF featuring never-before-told stories, insider perspectives and gorgeous imagery. Highlights include:

The Oral History of TIFF – Peter Howell’s four-part epic tracing the Festival’s rise from 1976 to global prominence, featuring the voices of David Cronenberg, Guillermo del Toro, Sarah Polley and more.

“TIFF’s 50th is a monumental milestone for Toronto and the global film community. We wanted to create something that not only honoured that legacy but also gives fans something fascinating and new,” says Laura deCarufel, Director of Lifestyle and Culture Content for the Toronto Star. “Our team has created a visually stunning magazine that captures the energy, glamour and innovation of the Festival. It’s a collector’s item and a love letter to the movies, and we’re thrilled to share these exclusive stories and iconic moments.”

Integral to the magazine’s development was Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company, and their appreciation of the project, supported through an important entertainment partnership.

“Storytelling is at the heart of what we do, and the Toronto Star has truly captured the spirit and evolution of TIFF in this collectible piece,” says Daniel Mekinda, EVP, Head of Motion Entertainment in Canada. “We are proud to support this initiative, which celebrates the power of film and provides audiences with a new, deeper connection to the Festival’s remarkable 50-year journey.”

With a run of just 65,000 copies – 55,000 delivering to targeted Star subscribers on August 30, and the balance at TIFF Lightbox and key screenings during the Festival – the magazine is destined to become a collector’s item, with an element of exclusivity befitting the publication’s presenting sponsor, Jaguar.

In a unique partnership with renowned celebrity photographer George Pimentel, the Star and Ink Entertainment will also present the George Pimentel: Best of TIFF Photo Exhibit. This powerful public gallery will feature 50 of Pimentel’s most memorable and intimate photos from the Festival, capturing decades of red-carpet glamour and candid, behind-the-scenes moments. Thanks to the support of Ink Entertainment, the exhibit will be open to the public from September 4-14 at Portland Square (600 King St. W.), offering visitors a rare chance to experience the Festival's star-studded history up close, and even purchase limited edition prints (available August 30) through the Star Store.

Both anniversary initiatives kick off with VIP events the first week of the Festival: The Pimentel exhibit previews to an exclusive list of invitees on September 3, and a private party will celebrate everything and everyone who brought the magazine to life. With a spotlight on Jaguar’s presenting sponsorship, the magazine party will entertain an exclusive audience of 200 on September 5. Other event partners include Kerastase, Reitmans, Ruffino and Peroni.

Contributors to the magazine, including Laura deCarufel and George Pimentel, are available for media interviews to discuss this exclusive content and the stories behind the celebration.

About the Toronto Star: The Toronto Star is Canada’s largest daily newspaper, with a long history of award-winning journalism and a commitment to covering the stories that matter most to Canadians. As a long-time media partner of TIFF, the Star is dedicated to celebrating and promoting Canada’s vibrant arts and culture scene.

About Motion Entertainment: Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company, funds, develops, produces and distributes premium television, and award-winning programming around the globe in partnership with the world’s leading producers, talent, networks, and platforms. Through innovative commercial and creative partnerships Motion works alongside WPP Media agencies to produce original brand-funded content and unique entertainment partnerships that create value and help clients play a positive and active role in culture. The company has co-produced over 2,300 series, equating to over 42,000 hours of television across all programming genres. Motion currently operates in 35+ countries worldwide with headquarters in London and Los Angeles.

