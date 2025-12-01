The Toronto Star needs your help: Vote for One Great Idea to improve Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Star is asking the public to help pick the best solution to make Toronto a better place to live through its new One Great Idea series.

The Star crowdsourced more than 150 ideas from its readers and now has a top 20 shortlist that covers a range of issues like transit, the cost of living, nature and community.

People can now vote until December 12 for their favourite idea, with options that range from neighbourhood porch parties, to a Toronto museum, to a gondola to Toronto Island.

The Star’s City Columnist Edward Keenan launched the hunt for One Great Idea with some initial ideas from notable Torontonians. No idea was too small or too big: from thanking TTC drivers, planting native wildlife gardens to bringing back supervised playgrounds and easing congestion.

One Great Idea is a part of the Toronto Star’s flagship initiative Toronto the Better. Nicole MacIntyre, the Star’s Editor-in-Chief, started the series in January 2025 to explore how the Star can improve life in Toronto by talking about solutions.



The Star has reported on making Toronto a Better City, where people can make Better Friends, be a Better Volunteer and find Better Love.

Nicole MacIntyre, Editor-in-Chief, the Toronto Star, said: “When we launched Toronto the Better, I confessed I was falling out of love with the city. I was scared of backlash, but the response was almost unanimous: people felt the same way and were eager for ideas that could make Toronto feel vibrant again. One Great Idea builds on our commitment to solution-focused journalism. The response from our readers has been heartening and a reminder that this city is full of people with creative, practical ideas for how to make Toronto better.”

Edward Keenan, City Columnist, the Toronto Star said: “Many of the ideas we received had to do with traffic, transit and getting around, and many others dealt with housing and homelessness. That's no surprise, as those consistently show up as big civic concerns in polls. But another theme that emerged clearly had to do with community connection. We hope this list itself gets neighbours talking to each other about things they could do together to make Toronto a better place to live.”

